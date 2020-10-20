A River Falls man has died from injuries sustained in an Oct. 13, 2020 traffic crash.
According to a press release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:21p.m., the St. Croix County Sheriffs Office responded to a three vehicle crash on CTH F, at Page Lane in the Town of Troy.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, being driven by David S. Melser, 53, River Falls, was southbound on CTH F and slowing to make a left tum onto Page Lane.
A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was also southbound and behind Melser, being driven by Christopher M. Noel, 25, Pepin. Noel stated he thought Melser was going to turn, but he then stopped for on-coming traffic. Noel was unable to stop and struck the back of Melser. This spun Melser around into the northbound lane where he was struck by a 2006 International straight truck driven by Cody R. Sylvara, 26, Hudson. Melser ended up in the east ditch at Page Lane, Noel ended up in the west ditch and
Sylvara was able to stop on the roadway.
Melser was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul MN. by River Falls EMS with serious injuries. Sylvara was evaluated at the scene by River Falls EMS. Noel had no apparent injuries.
Monday Oct. 19, 2020 the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office notified the sheriffs office that Meiser had died at Regions Hospital Oct. 19, 2020, due to his injuries in the crash.
All three drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Assisting at the scene was River Falls Fire & EMS and Hudson Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.