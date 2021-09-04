On Aug. 25, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the preliminary July 2021 unemployment rates for Wisconsin’s 72 counties and the 34 cities with populations greater than 25,000 residents. St. Croix County’s July rate was estimated at 3.3%, which is lower than June’s final rate of 3.8% but the same as May’s final rate. One year ago, the county’s unemployment rate was estimated at 8.0%.
DWD said preliminary unemployment rates declined from June to July in 71 of 72 counties and declined in all 72 counties year-over-year. The rates ranged from 2.6% in Lafayette to 11.9% in Menominee.
Preliminary unemployment rates declined or stayed the same from June to July in all of Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities and declined in all of the largest cities year-over-year. Rates ranged from 3.1% in Madison to 7.4% in Milwaukee.
The five counties with the lowest unemployment rates in July include Lafayette (2.6%), Kewaunee (2.8%), Taylor (also at 2.8%); Grant (2.9%); and Calumet (3.0%). Menominee County had the highest rate in July at 11.9%, followed by Forest (7.1%), Iron (6.7%), Milwaukee (6.2%), and Adams (also at 6.2%).
St. Croix, Pierce, Polk, and Dunn counties comprise Wisconsin’s Greater St. Croix Valley. In addition to St. Croix’s rate of 3.3%, July’s preliminary rate in Pierce was 3.2%, followed by Dunn at 3.6% and Polk at 3.7%.
St. Croix and Pierce counties are included in the 15-county Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington MN-WI metro area. The July 2021 unemployment rate for the Twin Cities was estimated at 3.5%, which is lower than June’s final rate of 4.5% and May’s final rate of 3.8%. The unemployment rate in the Twin Cities was 8.2% in July 2020.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate for Wisconsin in July was estimated at 3.9%, matching the final rates for both June and May. One year ago, the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 7.2%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in Minnesota in July was estimated at 3.9%, which is lower than the final rates of 4.0% for June and May. Minnesota’s seasonally-adjusted rate one year ago was 7.6%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in the U.S. for July was estimated at 5.4%, which is lower than June’s final rate of 5.9% and May’s final rate of 5.8%. One year ago, the U.S. rate (seasonally adjusted) was estimated at 10.2%.
Wisconsin’s preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for July was estimated at 66.4%, which is higher than June’s final rate of 66.3% and May’s final rate of 66.1%. One year ago, Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate was 65.5%. The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for the U.S. in July was estimated at 61.7%, which is higher than the final rate of 61.6% for both June and May. One year ago, the labor force participation rate in the U.S. was 61.5%.
July’s estimates are preliminary and are subject to revision within the next few weeks.
