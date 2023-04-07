Unemployment-table-2302-WEB.jpg

On March 29th, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the preliminary February 2023 unemployment rates for Wisconsin’s 72 counties and the 35 cities with populations greater than 25,000 residents. St. Croix County’s February rate was estimated at 3.8%, which is higher than January’s final rate of 3.3% and December’s final rate of 2.8%. One year ago, the county’s unemployment rate was estimated at 3.7%. 

DWD said preliminary unemployment rates from January to February increased or stayed the same in 31 of the 72 counties. Rates declined or stayed the same in 68 of the 72 counties year-over-year. The current rates range from 1.7% in Dane to 6.4% in Adams.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.