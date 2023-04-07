On March 29th, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the preliminary February 2023 unemployment rates for Wisconsin’s 72 counties and the 35 cities with populations greater than 25,000 residents. St. Croix County’s February rate was estimated at 3.8%, which is higher than January’s final rate of 3.3% and December’s final rate of 2.8%. One year ago, the county’s unemployment rate was estimated at 3.7%.
DWD said preliminary unemployment rates from January to February increased or stayed the same in 31 of the 72 counties. Rates declined or stayed the same in 68 of the 72 counties year-over-year. The current rates range from 1.7% in Dane to 6.4% in Adams.
Preliminary unemployment rates from January to February decreased or stayed the same 23 of Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities. Year-over-year, the rates declined or stayed the same in 34 cities. Rates ranged from 1.6% in Madison to 4.0% in Superior.
The five counties with the lowest unemployment rates in February include Dane (1.7%), Calumet (1.8%), Sheboygan (2.0%), Outagamie (2.1%), and Ozaukee (also at 2.1%). Adams had the highest rate in February at 6.4%, Burnett (6.0%), Iron (5.5%), Polk (5.3%), and Bayfield (5.2%).
St. Croix, Pierce, and Polk counties comprise Wisconsin’s Greater St. Croix Valley. In addition to St. Croix’s rate of 3.8%, February’s preliminary rate in Pierce was 3.9% and Polk’s rate was 5.3%.
St. Croix and Pierce counties are included in the 15-county Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington MN-WI metro area.
The February 2023 unemployment rate for the Twin Cities was estimated at 3.2%, which is higher than January’s final rate of 2.9% and December’s final rate of 2.6%. The unemployment rate for the Twin Cities was 2.4% in February 2022.
Nearby Washington County in Minnesota reported a preliminary rate of 2.8% in February, while Dakota County, MN reported a rate of 3.0% and Chisago County, MN had a rate of 4.9%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate for Wisconsin in February was estimated at 2.7%, which is lower than January’s final rate of 2.9% and December’s final rate of 3.0%. One year ago, the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 2.8%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in Minnesota for February was estimated at 3.0%, which is higher than the final rate of 2.9% for both January and December. Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted rate one year ago was 2.6%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in the U.S. for February was estimated at 3.6%, which is higher than January’s final rate of 3.4% and December’s final rate of 3.5%. One year ago, the U.S. rate (seasonally adjusted) was estimated at 3.8%.
Wisconsin’s preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for February was estimated at 64.5%, which is the same as January’s final rate but lower December’s final rate of 64.6%. One year ago, Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate was 65.4%. The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for the U.S. in February was estimated at 62.5%, which is higher than January’s final rate of 62.4% and December’s final rate of 62.3%. One year ago, the labor force participation rate in the U.S. was 62.2%.
