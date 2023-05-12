(The second part from last week’s story)
When testing became viable, the public health department played a key role in making it happen.
Testing began with priority groups, then was followed by large-scale testing for the public, as well as testing for outbreaks.
Public health also partnered with the National Guard on setting up and running testing sites.
In 2021, a total of 10,130 vaccinations were given at 77 clinics. In 2022, that number dropped to 577 vaccinations at 51 clinics.
In 2020, there were 6,515 positive cases of COVID-19 reported; in 2021, that number jumped to 10,176; and the number rose again in 2022, to 12,243.
Rohret, talking about the county’s response to COVID-19, was admittedly seeing things from a higher level.
Because public health was on the “front lines” of the pandemic, Rohret said they took a lot of criticism, “but we try to look beyond that … how can we do things differently to help mitigate that. When it hit St. Croix County it was very evident that public health not well prepared,” Rohret said. “We didn’t have the infrastructure to respond or how to communicate in real time for a virus didn’t we didn’t understand.”
The addition of the public information officer and the epidemiologist “were key in helping to build the infrastructure and to communicate,” he added.
Suggesting how public health can improve heading into the future, Rohret said “population health,” instead of focus on the health of individuals, will have to be the focus of the department.
He described the response to COVID-19 much like “building the plane as we flew it,” but also added that the lessons they learned in providing accurate and timely information, as well as how to conduct large-scale testing and vaccinating has been valuable.’
Board questions
Vaccinations and potential side-effects were the focus of Supervisor Mark Carlson’s question.
Klasen, the epidemiologist, answered, saying: “Vaccines, since they were invented, have always been challenging. It’s hard to look at a healthy human or a healthy baby and give them a shot,” she said. “That’s always been the concern with the vaccine. What’s going to happen because of it? And is it going to work?”
Klasen said the COVID vaccine had been studied for years and had been recommended as safe for the entire U.S. population.
Engen, reacted intensely to the discussion of vaccines, saying she delayed allowing a vaccine for her young son because of uncertainty.
Choking up and with her eyes filling with tears, Engen said, “I did think about it … I did delay my son’s vaccine because there was a study that came out on young men and myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart … I did delay that because I wasn’t sure … it is very new … but he is vaccinated now. There were a lot of times during this pandemic when you had to stop and ask, ‘what’s best for my family?’ That’s what it comes down to … what’s really for you and what’s right for your family.”
Supervisor Paul Berning and Rohret continued to discuss the issue of vaccinations, as well as the topic of individual rights versus the protection of the entire community.
Saying there are always alternatives to the guidance for vaccines – that they affect people differently and that policymakers should be aware of that fact – Berning asked: “What is public health going to do … to flex down and give the public sector a reprise? … what are we going to do to back down and ease off from a very, very ‘big expensive’ response? How will you help policy-wise …?
Rohret responded: “Work needs to be done with local health departments, not just specifically us, but all local health departments in Wisconsin and we’re responsible for responding to this pandemic individually and collaboratively. We added an epidemiologist when a lot of counties didn’t have the opportunity or the funding to do that. Or they couldn’t find an epidemiologist. So, having those kinds of key positions … the communication piece … within a public health department to not only convey messaging around things like [COVID] … but also around other kinds of public health. It is a key aspect of what we need to have as a public health department.”
Berning asked about how public health is staffed and prepared for the next public health emergency.
“I’ll speak for our health department,” Rohret began. “Moving forward, we are going to be more focused on population health … and having an epidemiologist is essential for that kind of vision. It’s about how we devise strategies in public health campaigns for the broader public and focus less on individual kinds of intervention strategies. It will be a broader perspective on … population health, which involves needs for an epidemiologist and public health educator. Our future is going to involve some communications pieces and some biostatistics in epidemiology component.”
Rohret then responded to Berning’s assessment on how vaccines can be different for each individual and how he personally knew people who were adversely affected.
“I just want to point this out, it’s not to open a can of worms, but the debate about individual rights versus the greater good of the public is something that came up in this pandemic, we all know that. And that’s not new, that’s been around since public health became a profession. That debate between my individual rights versus the greater good of the public is something that I think as policymakers you have to consider. That is a key feature of what public health seeks to do and that is to protect the larger population. That’s where the advisories come from … it’s to protect the vulnerable. The people who don’t have a defense against something like this. It’s not a new debate, but it will continue going forward.”
Lessons learned
Public health’s report provided the following bullet points on the lessons learned from the COVID-19 response:
- Local Public Health Departments bore the brunt of the pandemic response and local Health Department infrastructure was tested and challenged as a result
- The public had limited understanding of the broader role of Public Health Departments and deep political divides throughout the nation impacted public health workers and influenced response strategies
- We are better prepared for future pandemic emergencies but work still needs to be done to strengthen local health departments. The Public Health workforce was depleted because of stressors associated with the pandemic and public anger directed toward Public Health workers
- The addition of an Epidemiologist to our Public Health Department and the work performed by our Public Information Officer were invaluable assets
- While there is always a need to reflect on unprecedented public health emergency events to learn and improve our future response, our Public Health Department reacted to the fluid and rapidly changing dynamics associated with this pandemic. Our response was based on the evolving scientific understanding of the virus and guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other national research that informed our decision-making.
