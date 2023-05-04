When COVID-19 began its rampant worldwide spread in early 2020, local public health department personnel across the country began to consider how best to ramp up to fight the new virus.
Little did Public Health officials know that this specific virus was going to cause the damage it did, nor were they prepared to handle the worst pandemic in 100 years.
St. Croix County’s Public Health Department personnel followed the guidelines and directives handed down from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the state, but because of the rapidly changing nature of the virus, and the ever-changing guidelines, local officials were as frustrated as the public in understanding what was happening.
Kelli Engen, the St. Croix County Public Health Administrator, Elle Klasen, the county epidemiologist, and Director of Health and Human Services Bob Rohret all spoke about the county public health’s response to COVID, presenting statistics, insights, and lessons learned to the county board earlier this month.
Not only did the county have to strategize and make plans to help the overall population against SARS-CoV-2, but the challenges presented over the next couple of years involved an ever-changing virus as vaccinations began in 2021.
Engen and Klasen both stressed that the virus hasn’t gone away. There are still county residents getting sick with the disease, but they also said the spread level is considered “low.”
Getting to that point has been the overriding challenge within the public health department, a challenge they continue to learn from and make changes to while conforming with the department’s mission.
Engen said she has spent time studying public health preparedness and said the county didn’t always keep adequate “tabs on what we were doing.” She added that fact became evident when they went back and had difficulty in producing a full timeline of events.
“2020 was about using public health measures that had worked in the past to fight communicable disease, such as social distancing, masking, and other measures ...,” Engen said.
However, those tactics weren’t always effective, and not all residents were on board with those measures.
New hires
As the disease continued its spread into 2021, the department, Engen said, began responding to cases with disease investigations.
It was also at that time that the county took two steps they said put the public health department on the right track for completing those investigations, while also providing the means for better communications.
The county hired a public information officer, Adam Kastonek, while hiring Klasen as the county epidemiologist.
County health officials, while ambitious in their efforts, simply couldn’t keep up with the rise in positive cases.
“We were at a point in the response where our numbers were absolutely crazy,” Engen said. “We couldn’t hire enough people to keep up with the response. We … recognized that … we were never going to hire our way out of this pandemic.”
To that challenge, Engen said some changes were made internally, “so we weren’t so overwhelmed day-after-day-after-day.”
Klasen provided the board with “an idea of what we did during the COVID-19 response.”
She said the county continuously shared data pertaining to the disease; provided equitable access to health care; provided nursing services; engaged directly with the community; provided updated guidance from the state and CDC; worked with the community and schools to safely reopen; provided testing and vaccination services; and conducted contact tracing.
With communication, both within and outside the department, continuing to be a crucial cog in the dissemination of accurate information, the public health department updated timely scientific information, and the department utilized several platforms to continue the community conversation.
That included the dissemination of information through press releases, on websites and social media sites, phone calls, and emails.
“I think we did a lot of things right in regards to communications … but in the beginning of the response things were changing so rapidly – sometimes we would get guidance in the morning and it would change by 5 p.m. the next day – sometimes even the same day,” Engen said. “That was hard to communicate to local partners,” she added.
Coming next week: Board members ask about vaccines
