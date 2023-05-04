When COVID-19 began its rampant worldwide spread in early 2020, local public health department personnel across the country began to consider how best to ramp up to fight the new virus.

Little did Public Health officials know that this specific virus was going to cause the damage it did, nor were they prepared to handle the worst pandemic in 100 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.