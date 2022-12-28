St. Croix County Public Health has successfully completed a review process to maintain national accreditation status through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). The nonprofit PHAB works to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation. In maintaining accreditation status for another five years, St. Croix County Public Health has demonstrated that it meets PHAB’s quality standards and is dedicated to improving the health outcomes of the residents of the County.

PHAB’s accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards that public health departments can follow to continuously improve the quality of their services and performance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.