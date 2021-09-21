Due to the high volume of positive COVID-19 cases, St. Croix County Public Health may not be able to personally contact everyone who tested positive for COVID-19 by phone within 48 hours. Starting Sept. 8, 2021, St. Croix County Public Health will begin sending automated text, phone, and email alerts to residents who tested positive and have not been contacted by Public Health. These automated alerts will have a link to more information about what to do after testing positive for COVID-19.
How do you know if a message is from Public Health?
Automated messages will be sent from the following email and phone number:
• Automated email alerts will only be sent from covid19@sccwi.gov
• Automated text or phone alerts will only be sent from 715-246-8224
A member of our Public Health Department may follow up with you using a different phone number than listed above. To avoid potential scams, please do not reply to or click links in messages that ask you for payment or financial information. Contact tracers and messages from Public Health will NOT ask you for money or payment, social security or bank account information. If you are unsure of the legitimacy of a message, please contact Public Health at the phone number or email listed above.
How Slow the Spread
With our kids back in school and the increase in cases in our County, contact tracing plays an even more important role in preventing the spread of this virus. St. Croix County Public Health uses contract tracing to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19. When a person tests positive for COVID- 19, Public Health interviews them to determine who they may have been in close contact with while they were contagious. Close contacts are asked to stay home to monitor symptoms to prevent further spread of the virus. Public Health also provides guidance to individuals who test positive to stay home until they are well.
To help keep our community safe, St. Croix County Public Health asks that you:
• Wear a mask
• Practice physical distancing
• Stay home when you are sick
• Wash your hands frequently
• Get tested if you have symptoms or are a close contact
• And get vaccinated
COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective against the COVID-19 variants, including the Delta variant. The Pfizer vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA for people 16 and older. Individuals aged 12-15 can still receive the Pfizer vaccine under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). As more people get vaccinated for COVID-19 and follow the recommendations from Public Health, there is less risk of variants spreading, of future and more harmful variants forming, and of people in our community experiencing preventable health issues and loss of life. Please do your part to help keep your family, friends, neighbors and community safe. St. Croix County Public Health sincerely thanks you for your participation and cooperation in controlling the spread of COVID-19.
Where can I find more information?
Visit the St. Croix County website for more information on COVID-19, how to get your vaccine, where to get tested, and more.
