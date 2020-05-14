With the news from Wednesday in which Supreme Court deemed the Safer at Home order unlawful and unenforceable and denying the Legislature's request for a six-day stay, there are no restrictive orders in place.
St. Croix County public health officials are working on implementing a local plan, said in an email Thursday afternoon.
"St. Croix County requests that you continue using safeguards as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and St. Croix County Public Health for social distancing, sanitizing, and masking in public settings to help protect yourself and others during this time," the email states.
