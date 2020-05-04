Monday's daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases throughout Wisconsin shows St. Croix now has 20 cases.
Out of those 20, 11 have recovered, according to the county Public Health website.
Neighboring counties show Dunn has 12 cases, Pierce has 10, Polk has four and Pepin still with zero.
Statewide, the number of cases is at 8,236 with 340 deaths. Eight counties now have over 100 cases -- Milwaukee (3,296), Brown (1,448), Kenosha (546), Racine (457), Dane (441), Waukesha (367), Walworth (211) and Washington (104).
