As we begin to close out and look forward to the warmer months ahead, we find ourselves in a season of renewal and optimism. The start of spring often elicits these feelings from us, and this year with COVID-19 regional case numbers decreasing, community members should have a strengthened sense of hope and confidence about the future. The Western Wisconsin Health team is not only taking excellent care of patients but are also taking care of themselves and one another. The priority placed on our community’s health is outstanding.
On March 5 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new COVID-19 Community Levels were updated to help guide communities in deciding what prevention steps to take based on current data.(https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html). This new guidance for our community places St. Croix County in a low-risk category, however, this guidance does not apply to health care settings. Western Wisconsin Health is required to continue to follow guidelines outline the infection prevention practices that will provide the best protection for our team and patients. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/infection-control-recommendations.html.
With this, Western Wisconsin Health’s has updated our COVID risk level and mitigation strategies, as well as our visitor guidance leadership used the Harvard Global Health Institute Key Metrics for COVID Suppression to update our Zone Matrix. The biggest change we see with this is the addition of the Orange Zone, an intermediate zone, providing additional flexibility of our infection control mitigation strategies. These strategies include masking requirements, Eatery policies, Fitness Center updates, acceptable meeting formats and patient screening criteria. As of 03/04/2022, WWH is in the Orange Zone.
The other piece of information we must share is an updated Visitor Matrix, which reflects the addition of the Orange Zone. The Visitor Matrix is important to reference for patient’s visitor rules and who can accompany them to an appointment or visit. All other visitor rules, as listed at www.wwhealth.org, remain in place.
To view the current WWH Visitor Matrix and Zones Chart please visit https://www.wwhealth.org/covid-19/ , or call 715-684-1111.
Western Wisconsin Health has received many questions from patients and community members related to the above stated topics. Our organization will continue to abide by the same precautions and requirements that all hospitals in our state and region are required to follow. WWH will continue to provide updates on our website and social media in the coming weeks following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for health care settings.
WWH has a good supply of monoclonal antibody treatments available. If you test positive for Covid-19 and have one or more health conditions that might increase your risk of becoming very sick, please consult with your health care provider to see if you are eligible for one of the treatment options.
We would like to commend community members combined hard work and diligence in following the recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Without the collective effort of everyone, we would not be as successful in our fight against COVID-19.WWH continues to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals aged 5 and up, please call 715-684-1111 today. Thank you for trusting us with your health care needs.
