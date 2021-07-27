A New Richmond woman died Sunday, July 25 in the St. Croix County Jail, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
Danyiel C. Mager, 46, died after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
Lakeview Ambulance was called at 11:42 a.m., Sunday for an unresponsive inmate. The release states deputies found her lying in her bunk and not breathing.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office found no evidence of internal or external traumatic injuries. The cause and manner of death are pending the toxicology results.
Mager was booked in the jail during the early morning hours of July 24 on several outstanding warrants, the release further stated.
Pierce County Sheriff's Office and Pierce County Medical Examiner is concluding the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.