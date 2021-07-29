St. Croix County has issued a State of Emergency, following the recent severe storms. During the overnight hours July 28, parts of St. Croix County experienced severe thunderstorms, straight-line winds, and a confirmed EF-1 tornado.
St. Croix County Emergency Management has been in contact with local municipalities and the St. Croix County Highway Department to assess the damage. The storm caused down power lines, fallen trees, debris, and damage to residential properties. The State of Emergency provides the County with the authority to close or clear roads and the ability to request assistance from the State.
If one's property was damaged by the storm, follow these steps.
-- Notify your insurance agent to being the claims process
-- Make a list of damaged items
-- Take photographs of any damage
-- Keep samples of damaged material and receipts that document repairs or replacement of damaged items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.