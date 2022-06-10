St. Croix County residents are invited to provide input on the 2023 service and budget planning for the County’s Health and Human Services Department June 15. This open public participation process is sponsored by the St. Croix County Health and Human Services (HHS) Board. The meeting will be held 5 p.m. at the Government Center, County Board Room, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson.
If an accommodation with sign language or interpreter service are required, please call 715-246-8235 before the meeting so accommodations can be made.
How to Participate
Residents can provide input in-person, or by written comment through mail or email.
In-person Comments
There will be time for input during the public comment section at the beginning of the HHS Board meeting June 15.
Written Comments
Residents can submit written comments by mail and email as an alternative to attending in-person. Comments sent by mail should be sent by June 10, 2022, and addressed to: St. Croix County Health and Human Services, (Attn: Colleen Linder) 1752 Dorset Lane, New Richmond, WI, 54017. Comments can also be emailed to colleen.linder@sccwi.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.