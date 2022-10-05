St. Croix County is holding our Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Collection Events on October 6 and 7. The location, times, and costs are listed below. No registration is required for households.
• Town of Hudson Highway Shop - 666 E. Highway 12, Hudson, WI
o Thursday, Oct. 6 from 1-6 p.m.
o Friday, Oct. 7 from 12-4pm
These events give our communities an opportunity to safely recycle hazardous waste. Examples of accepted materials include:
• Aerosol Cans
• Adhesives / Glues
• Cleaners / Spot Removers
• Old Fuel
• Corrosives / Lye
• Drain / Toilet Bowl Cleaners
• Pesticides / Insecticides / Herbicides
• Fluorescent Lights
• Household Rechargeable Batteries
• Mercury Thermometers / Thermostats
• Paint / Stain / Solvents / Polishes
A comprehensive list of accepted materials can be found on the St. Croix County website. Most items are accepted without any charge. All paints and stains cost a fee. Credit and debit card, cash, or check are all accepted at the Clean Sweep Events.
• 1-gallon container of paint or stain (or smaller) - $5
• 5-gallon container of paint or stain - $25
For Businesses and Farms
There is a new hazardous waste vendor in our County that will work with businesses, churches, and farms. These organizations no longer need to register for the Clean Sweep. They can schedule a drop-off appointment with Logistics Recycling Inc. in Somerset.
