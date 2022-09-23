On Saturday, September 24, St. Croix County is sponsoring appliance, electronics, and tire recycling events throughout the County. We are working with local municipalities to hold these events to give our communities an opportunity to safely recycle unwanted or unusable items. The locations, times, and costs are listed below. These events accept cash or check only.
Appliances and Electronics
Commonly recycled appliances include, washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, microwaves, grills, water heaters, refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers, and humidifiers. Most appliances can be recycled for $10. For pricing on gas appliances, call 715-531-1907. The cost of recycling electronics varies but is typically under $55.
Appliance and electronics recycling events are held on September 24 at the following locations and times:
• Town of Somerset Recycling Center
(748 State Road 35, Somerset)
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Glenwood City Recycling Center
(216 W. Oak Street, Glenwood City)
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Town of Richmond
Recycling Center (1428 100th Street, New Richmond) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Tires
Due to rising event costs, there will only be one county-sponsored tire collection event in 2022. We accept tires from bicycles, cars, trucks, and more. The cost of recycling tires varies. Tire prices are double when recycled with a rim.
• Bicycle Tubes or Tires: $1
• Lawn Mower, Golf Cart
or Trailer: $3
• Car, Motorcycle, or ATV: $7
• Light-duty Truck, Van, SUV: $9
• Heavy-duty Truck (3/4, 1 ton),
Van, SUV: $15
• RV, Motorhome, or semi-truck: $25
• Farm Tractor (rear): $100
Tire recycling events are held on September 24 at the following locations and times:
• Town of Troy Recycling Center
(277 Towns Valley Rd, River Falls)
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Town of Hammond
Recycling Center (1816 County
Road E, Hammond) 8 a.m. –1 p.m.
• Town of Richmond
Recycling Center (1428 100th Street,
New Richmond) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where can I find
more information?
Visit the St. Croix County website for more information on accepted recyclable items and prices. And don’t forget to subscribe to our online Recycling Newsletter. We are excited to share this new and convenient way to get the same great information in your inbox, no matter where you are at!
