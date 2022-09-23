On Saturday, September 24, St. Croix County is sponsoring appliance, electronics, and tire recycling events throughout the County. We are working with local municipalities to hold these events to give our communities an opportunity to safely recycle unwanted or unusable items. The locations, times, and costs are listed below. These events accept cash or check only.

Appliances and Electronics

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.