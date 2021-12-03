St. Croix County will hold an open house Dec. 8 to share information about the need for an expansion to the County’s Government Center. County employees, County representatives, and Architects will be available to share information and answer questions about the expansion and the benefits to our County. The open house will be held on:
• Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 4 – 6 p.m.
• St. Croix County Government Center – County Board Room
This is the second of two scheduled open houses. The first open house was held Nov. 10, 2021. Additionally, a presentation about the expansion is scheduled for the County Board Meeting Dec. 7.
St. Croix County is experiencing an increased need for additional services to meet the needs of our growing County. We are the second fastest growing County in the state of Wisconsin. As the need for services increase, the need for space to provide those services also increases. To meet future needs of residents, the County is proposing an expansion to the existing Government Center Building in Hudson.
This expansion would be the first major renovation of the Government Center since it was built almost 30 years ago in 1993. This expansion and renovation of the existing building is designed to meet the County’s needs for at least another 20-30 years. Some important features of this expansion include:
• Large centrally located entrance
• Easy access to all departments
• Wide halls and elevators to improve accessibility
• More meeting space and courtroom space with technology upgrades.
• More space to provide current and new services to residents
• Sustainable design and use of alternative energies
• Shared space for local law enforcement, corrections and public defenders
• Direct access to Vine Street. Creating two points of access to the Government Center.
