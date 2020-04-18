Do you grow crops, or make wine? Do you make pickles or can vegetables? Whether you bake, sew, build, grow or craft, entering an exhibit at a county fair is an exciting process and open to all. The St. Croix County Fair offers 17 different Open Class departments, along with a division for Senior Citizens. Entry classes include Antiques, Photography, Quilting, Cats, Rabbits, Woodworking and so much more. This year’s St. Croix County Fair will be held July 15-19, in Glenwood City. Entry day for all non-animal exhibits is Wednesday, July 15, with Jr. Fair judging beginning at noon and lasting until 7:30 p.m. Open Class judging will take place Thursday and Friday, while Senior Citizens judging will be held Thursday. To enter your favorite exhibit or project in the St. Croix County Fair Open Class or Senior Citizens competition, visit our website at www.stcroixcofair.com. Click on the Quick Links “Open Class Fair Book.” The entry form will be the first link at the top of the page, or a paper entry can be found on page 113 of the St. Croix County Premium Book. Entries begin April 1 and are due by midnight May 31. Enter online at www.stcroixcofair.com, or you may mail your entry form to Cindy Van Dyk, 904 131st Ave., New Richmond, WI 54017. For information or questions, please call 715-246-5486.
As in previous years, Dunn, Polk and Pierce residents (non- Jr. Fair) are eligible to exhibit in the Open Class Division at the 2020 St. Croix County Fair. For questions, please contact the St. Croix County Fair at stcroixcofair@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stcroixfair and private message us.
We appreciate the cooperation of the county businesses that are assisting the St. Croix County Fair as a fair book pickup location. Fair books will be available at the following locations by Wednesday, April 1.
New Richmond: Farm & Home; St. Croix County Government Center
Hudson: St. Croix County Government Center
Baldwin: Extension Office / Ag. Center; Gregerson Hardware
Glenwood City: Nilssen's SuperValu and Tribune Press Reporter
All local libraries will have books available to pick up and will keep a few books as reference materials.
For additional Fair related information, visit the St. Croix County Fair website at www.stcroixcofair.com, https://www.facebook.com/stcroixfair or email us at stcroixcofair@gmail.com. Come to the Fair with your exhibits and put yourself in the center of our great Community Celebration. Our theme for the 2020 St. Croix County Fair is “Moovin’ & Groovin’ at the St. Croix County Fair.” It’s bound to be a happening good time. We hope to see you there!
