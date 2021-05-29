St. Croix County Fair will happen this July!

We are excited to announce that the St. Croix County Fair will return July 14-18 at the fairgrounds in Glenwood City. After being “postponed” in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, organizers are very happy to confirm that this great community celebration will be Moovin’ & Groovin’ once again this year. Plans for the five day event will include traditional fair offerings along with some new things to see and do. Fairgoers will enjoy carnival rides and games, delicious fair food, 100’s of exhibits, and a variety of entertainment. The St. Croix County Fair is one of only a few fairs in the State that do not charge admission. There is no charge to see all the exhibit buildings, barns, show arenas, and Croix Court or Pavilion entertainment! From Legos to livestock, the St. Croix County Fair offers something for everyone.
At the St. Croix County Fair extra measures will be taken to ensure the health and safety of fairgoers, which will include plenty of hand sanitizer and hand washing stations.
The St. Croix County Fair offers 17 different open class departments for exhibit entries including classes ranging from Antiques and Cats to Rabbits and Woodworking. To enter your favorite exhibit in the St. Croix County Fair’s Open Class competition, visit our website at www.stcroixcofair.com and click on the Quick Links “Open Class Fair Book” the entry form will be the first link at the top of the page, or a paper entry can be found on page 113 of the St. Croix County Fair Book. Online St. Croix County Fair entry opened on April 1, 2021 and closes at midnight May 31, 2021. We will be using the same fair book that was released for the 2019-2020 St. Croix County Fair.
During the fair, several volunteer opportunities are available. If you are looking for ways to help please contact us at stcroixcofair@gmail.com Volunteers are greatly appreciated!
For updates and additional Fair related information, visit the St. Croix County Fair web site at www.stcroixcofair.com and https://www.facebook.com/stcroixfair or email us at stcroixcofair@gmail.com.
Come to the St. Croix County Fair July 14-18 and put yourself in the center of “Moovin’ & Groovin’” family fun. We hope to see you there!
