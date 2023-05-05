Open-Class-Judging-26-WEB.jpg

A few of the exhibits that can be found at the St. Croix County Fair. 

 Carole Schurtz | Contributor

“Our Great County Get Together” the St. Croix County Fair will be held July 19-23 in Glenwood City.  This wonderful event always includes fun, food, activities, entertainment, and a wide variety of exhibits for all to enjoy.  Now, is the time to enter your crafts, photography, baking, gardening, crops, quilting, sewing, handwork, and even antiques. Each year hundreds of our county residents, young and old, exhibit at the St. Croix County Fair enjoying the friendly competition with their friends and neighbors while sharing their talents and skills and hoping to earn a earn a ribbon or maybe even a trophy.  

The St. Croix County Fair Premium Book lists all the amazing exhibit departments and classes that you can enter and can be found at www.stcroixcofair.com.   The website has a link for online entry, entries may also be mailed to Cindy Van Dyk, 904 131st Ave, New Richmond, WI  54017.  Premium books are also available at all local libraries and various sites around the county including Gregerson’s Ace Hardware - Baldwin, Farm and Home New Richmond, Tribune Press Reporter – Glenwood City, St. Croix County Government Center – Hudson, and Hiawatha National Bank – Glenwood City. Exhibit entry closes on May 31 at midnight, no exception, so make sure to enter early. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.