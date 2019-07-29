DAIRY

HOLSTEIN

Jr. Champion Registered, Landon VanDyk, North Country

Jr. Champion Grade, Rayjob Amundson, Dry Run Go Getters

Sr. Champion Registered, Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake

Sr. Champion Grade, Rebekah Luckwaldt, Lone Pine

GRAND CHAMPION, Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake

RES GRAND CHAMPION, Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake

GUERNSEY

Jr. Champion Registered, Haley Beukema, Lone Pine

Jr. Champion Grade, N/A

Sr. Champion Registered, Oliva Holzman, Harmony Hills

Sr. Champion Grade, N/A

GRAND CHAMPION, Olivia Holzman, Harmony Hills

RES GRAND CHAMPION, Haley Beukema, Lone Pine

JERSEY

Jr. Champion Registered, Makenzie Midtling, Lone Pine

Jr. Champion Grade, Leo McKenna, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Sr. Champion Registered, Hannah Nelson, Junior Holstein Association

Sr. Champion Grade, N/A

GRAND CHAMPION, Hannah Nelson, Junior Holstein Association

RES GRAND CHAMPION, Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake

BROWN SWISS

Jr. Champion Registered, Hannah Nelson, Junior Holstein Association

Aryshire Junior Champ, Kaylee Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake

Sr. Champion, Dylan Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake

Sr. Champion Registered, N/A

Sr. Champion Grade, N/A

GRAND CHAMPION, Hannah Nelson, Junior Holstein Association

RES GRAND CHAMPION, Hannah Nelson, Junior Holstein Association

ANY OTHER BREED

Jr. Champion Registered, N/A

Jr. Champion Grade, Lilyana Steinke, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Sr. Champion Registered, N/A

Sr. Champion Grade, Levi Smith, Sunnyside Shamrocks

GRAND CHAMPION, Lilyana Steinke, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

RES GRAND CHAMPION, Levi Smith, Sunnyside Shamrocks

DAIRY SUPREME CHAMP, Hannah Nelson, Junior Holstein Association

SHOWMANSHIP

3rd Grade Showman, Macy Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake

4th Grade Showman, Makenzie Midtling, Lone Pine

5th Grade Showman, Lilly Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake

6th Grade Showman, Stella Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake

7th – 8th Grade Showman, Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake

9th – 10th Grade Showman, Haley Beukema, Lone Pine

11th Grade & Over, Hannah Nelson, Junior Holstein Association

DRESS A SPECIES CONTEST

Avayah Anderson, Lone Pine

Makayla Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake

Josh Anderson, Lone Pine

OUTSTANDING DAIRY MEMBER

Haley Beukema, Lone Pine

BEEF

BREEDING STOCK

Champion Hereford Breed

Jared Dobberstein, Lone Pine

Champion Any Other Breed, Maddie Klatt, Sunnyside Shamrocks

Champion Crossbred, N/A

Champion Angus, Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine

Champion Simmental, N/A

GRAND CHAMP MARKET, Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine

RES GRAND CHAMP MKT, Klay Lorentz, Lone Pine

MARKET

Champion Angus, Kasey Becker, Forest Timberwolves

Champion Hereford, Devon Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves

Champion Shorthorn, Logan Hillman, Baldwin Wide Awake

Champion Simmental, Ella Omann, Lone Pine

Champion Any Other Breed, Klayton Lorentz, Lone Pine

Champion Crossbred, Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves

Champion Dairy, Matthew Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

GRAND CHAMPION, Klayton Lorentz, Lone Pine

RES GRAND CHAMPION, Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves

Jr. Bull Grand, N/A

Jr. Bull Reserve Grand, N/A

Cow/Calf Grand Champion, Rachel Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves

Cow/Calf Reserve Grand, Stephanie Geisler, Hudson Lucky Horseshoes

Bred & Owned – Market Champion, N/A

Bred and Owned – Female Champion, Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine

SHOWMANSHIP

Beginners (Grades 3-5), Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

Juniors (Grades 6-7), Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine

Intermediate (Grades 8-9), Klayton Lorentz, Lone Pine

Senior (10th Grade & Over), Jared Dobberstein, Lone Pine

Explorer, Remington Bazille, Dry Run Go Getter4s

CLUB / CHAPTER HERD, N/A

BEST FITTED ANIMAL, N/A

SWINE

MARKET

RESERVE GRAND HOG, Josephine Lorentz, Lone Pine

GRAND CHAMP HOG, Amber DeLong, Lone Pine

SHOWMANSHIP

Champion Grades 3 – 5, Tessa Wagner, Bellringers

Champion Grades 6 – 7, Levi Nelson, Springbrook

Champion Grades 8 – 9, Alex Bohatta, Riverside

Champion 10th Grade & Over, Dominic Mentink, Double Good

RESERVE GRAND CHAMP, Josephine Lorentz, Lone Pine

GRAND CHAMPION, Levi Nelson, Springbrook

SHEEP

MARKET

Champion Pen of Market Lambs, Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters

RES GRAND MARKET LAMB, Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters

GRAND CHAMP MARKET LAMB, Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

BREEDING STOCK – WOOL

Champion Border Leicester Reg. Wool – Ewe, Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion Any Other Breed Wood – Reserve Supreme, Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

Champion Border Leicester Reg. Wool – Ram, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion Any Other Breed – Ram, Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

BREEDING STOCK – MEAT

Champion Dorper Ewe, N/A

Champion Shropshire Ewe, David Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion Hampshire Ewe, Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

Champion Southdown Ewe, Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

Champion Suffolk Ewe, Evelyn White, Forest Timberwolves

Champion Wether Style Ewe, Laura White, Forest Timberwolves

Champion Natural Colored Breed, N/A

Champion Any Other Reg Breed, N/A

Champion Commercial / Crossbred, Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters

Champion Bred & Owned, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine

RESERVE GRAND EWE, Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

GRAND CHAMPION EWE, Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters

RESERVE GRAND WOOL EWE, Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

GRAND WOOL EWE, Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

BREEDING STOCK – MEAT

Champion Columbia Ram, N/A

Champion Border Leicester Ram, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion Dorset Ram, N/A

Champion Hampshire Ram, Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

Champion Polypay Ram, N/A

Champion Shropshire Ram, David Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion Suffolk Ram, Laura White, Forest Timberwolves

Champion Any Other Reg Breed, N/A

Champion Crossbred, N/A

Champion Commercial Ram, N/A

Champion Commercial (Wool), N/A

Champion Wether Style Ram, Evelyn White, Forest Timberwolves

Champion Southdown Ram, N/A

Champion Commercial (Meat), N/A

RESERVE GRAND RAM, Evelyn White, Forest Timberwolves

GRAND CHAMPION RAM, Katlynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

WOOL RESERVE SUPREME RAM, Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

WOOL SUPREME RAM, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine

SHOWMANSHIP

Senior Showmanship Champion, Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Intermediate Showman Champion, Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters

Beginner Showman Champion, Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

Novice Showmanship Champion, Rhyan Nichols, Harmony Hill

GOATS

DAIRY GOATS, CLUB / CHAPTER

Champion Junior Dairy Doe, Aliese Mueller, Double Good

Champion Senior Dairy Doe, Havilah Berg, Wildwood

Champion Dairy Buck, Logan Berg, Wildwood

RES GRAND CHAMP DAIRY, Ali Mueller, Double Good

GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY, Havilah Berg, Wildwood

Best Uddered, N/A

MEAT GOATS, CLUB / CHAPTER

Champion Junior Meat Doe, N/A

Champion Senior Meat Doe, N/A

RES GRAND CHAMPION

MEAT GOAT, Madalyn Gunderson, Double Good

GRAND CHAMP MEAT GOAT, Madalyn Gunderson, Double Good

ALPINE

Champion Jr Alpine Goat, N/A

Champion Sr Alpine Goat, N/A

RES GRAND CHAMPION AOB, N/A

GRAND CHAMPION AOB, N/A

ANY OTHER BREED

Champion AOB Doe, N/A

Champion AOB Buck, N/A

RES GRAND CHAMPION AOB, Khristian Steinke, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

GRAND CHAMPION AOB, Logan Berg, Wildwood

MARKET MEAT GOAT

Champion Market Dairy Wether, Austin DeBoer, Forest Timberwolves

Champion Market Meat Goat, Madalynn Gunderson, Double Good

RES GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GOAT, Madalynn Gunderson, Double Good

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GOAT, Madalynn Gunderson, Double Good

SHOWMANSHIP

Champion Beg. Showmanship, Rachel Berg, Wildwood

Champion Junior Showmanship, Madalyn Gunderson, Double Good

Champion Intermediate Showman, Austin DeBoer, Forest Timberwolves

Champion Senior Showman, Logan Berg, Wildwood

Explorer Showmanship, Nathan Berg, Wildwood

CARCASS

BEEF

Grand Champion Carcass, Kate Rosen, Forest Timberwolves

Reserve Grand Champion Carcass, Devan Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves

SWINE

Grand Champion Carcass, Sophia DeLong, Lone Pine

Reserve Grand Champion Carcass, Riley Schachtner, Riverside

SHEEP

Grand Champion Carcass, Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

Reserve Grand Champion Carcass, N/A

GOATS

Grand Champion Carcass, Dazey Prinsen, Dry Run Go Getters

Reserve Grand Champion Carcass, Madalynn Gunderson, Double Good

HORSES

TRAIL:

Top Blue – Grade 12+, Harly Lentz, Rolling Hills

Top Blue – Grade 10-11, Mary Kaul, Hudson Trail Blazers

Top Blue – Grade 8-9, Skye Green, Pine Lake Pastures

Top Blue – Grade 6-7, Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks

Top Blue – Grades 3-5, Gabrielle Linder, Tri-River Voyagers

Top Blue – Novice, N/A

Reserve Champion, Harly Lentz, Rolling Hills

Grand Champion, Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks

GYMKHANA:

Grand Grade 12+, Mackenzie Dow, Tri-River Voyagers

Grand Grade 10-11, Kayci Ellefson, Pine Lake Pasture

Grand Grade 8-9, Emelia Olson, Tri-River Voyagers

Grand Grade 6-7, Ali Dow, Tri-River Voyagers

Grand Grade 3-5, Lana Erickson, Double Good

SHOWMANSHIP:

Top Blue – Grades 12+, Heidi Sandquist, Hudson Lucky Horseshoes

Top Blue – Grades 10-11, N/A

Top Blue – Grade 8-9, N/A

Top Blue – Grade 6-7, Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks

Top Glue – Grade 3-5, N/A

Top Blue Novice, Nicholas Riley, Sunnyside Shamrocks

Reserve Champion, Heidi Sandquist, Hudson Lucky Horseshoes

Grand Champion, Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks

ENGLISH EQUITATION

Top Blue – Grades 12+, Marissa Metzler, Hudson Lucky Horseshoes

Top Blue – Grades 10-11, Rachel Ball, Hudson FFA

Top Blue – Grade 8-9, N/A

Top Blue – Grade 6-7, N/A

Top Blue – Grade 3-5, Kylie Main, Pine Lake Pastures

Top Blue Novice, N/A

Reserve Champion, Rachel Ball, Hudson FFA

Grand Champion, Marissa Metzler, Hudson Lucky Horseshoes

STOCK SEAT EQUITITATION:

Top Blue – Grades 12+, Abbie Derrick, Riverside

Top Blue – Grades 10-11, Mary Kaul, Hudson Trail Blazers

Top Blue – Grade 8-9, N/A

Top Blue – Grade 6-7, Amelia Blasing, Riverside

Top Blue – Grade 3 – 5, N/A

Top Blue – Novice, N/A

Reserve Champion, Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks

Grand Champion, Heidi Sandquist, Hudson Lucky Horseshoes

HUNTER:

Reserve Champion, MaKenzie Korent, Rolling Hills

Grand Champion, Ella Bauer, Pine Lake Pasture

WESTERN RIDING – Top Blue, Harly Lentz, Rolling Hills

POULTRY

BEST IN CLASS

American, Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Asiatic, Jordyn Rock, Lone Pine

Continental, Savana Millermon, Sunnyside Shamrocks

English, Jonathon Beyer, Rolling Hills

Meditteranean, David Thompson, Lone Pine

Any Other Breed, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine

Crossbred, Rayjob Amundson, Dry Run Go Getters

Clean Legged Bantam, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine

Feather Legged Bantam, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine

Game Bantam, David Thompson, Lone Pine

Duck, David Thompson, Lone Pine

Turkey, Grant Rock, Lone Pine

Goose, Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Pigeon, Lillian Beukema, Lone Pine

Market, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine

Bred & Owned, Jordyn Rock, Lone Pine

Eggs, Lilyana Steinke, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Best of Show – Male, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine

Best of Show – Female, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine

SHOWMANSHIP

Champion Novice Showmanship, N/A

Champion Explorer Showmanship, N/A

Champion Beginner Showmanship, Lillian Beukema, Lone Pine

Champion Junior Showmanship, McKenna Mason, Rolling Hills

Champion Intermediate Showman, Jarrett Mason, Rolling Hills

Champion Senior Showmanship, Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Best in Class- Exotic Poultry, Ayla Anderson, Tri-River Voyagers

Overall Showman, Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

RABBITS

SHOWMANSHIP

Champion Beginner Showmanship, Tessa Wagner, Bellringers

Champion Intermediate Showman, Riley Donahue, Rolling Hills

Champion Senior Showmanship, Alyssa Iverson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion Explorer Showmanship, N/A

RABBIT TROPHIES

Champion Best of Commercial Class, Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers

Champion Best of Fancy Class, Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Best in Show, Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers

Champion Flemish Giant, N/A

Champion New Zealand, N/A

Champion Any Other Commercial Purebred, N/A

Champion Commercial Crossbred Pet, N/A

Champion Dutch, N/A

Champion Holland Lop, N/A

Champion Lion Head, N/A

Champion Mini Lop, N/A

Champion Mini Rex, N/A

Champion Mini Satin, N/A

Champion Netherland Dwarf, N/A

Champion Any Other Fancy Purebred, N/A

Champion Fancy Crossbred Pet, N/A

DOGS

DOG OBEDIENCE

Champion Beginner Pre Novice, Ivelyn Siebenaler, Springbrook

Champion Pre-Novice A (Grade 3-7), Brekken McAbee, Lone Pine

Champion Pre-Novice A (8th & up), N/A

Champion Pre-Novice B (Grade 3-7), N/A

Champion Pre-Novice B (8th & up), Isabelle Rhodes Arbuckle, Lone Pine

Champion Novice A, Ben Larson, Springbrook

Champion Novice B, Elsya Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers

Champion Graduate Novice, Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills

Champion Pre-Open, Jessica Moor, Baldwin Wide Awake

Champion Open, N/A

Champion Pre-Utility, N/A

Champion Utility, Abigail Stark, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion Brace Pre-Novice, N/A

Champion Team, N/A

SHOWMANSHIP

Champion Beginner I Showmanship, Greta Gustafson, Springbrook

Champion Beginner II Showmanship, Ben Larson, Springbrook

Champion Intermediate I Showman

N/A

Champion Intermediate II Showman, Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills

Champion Senior Showmanship, Nicholas Lentz, Rolling Hills

SMALL ANIMALS

RESERVE GRAND CHAMP CAVY, Abbigail Weller, Rolling Hills

GRAND CHAMPION CAVY, Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers

OTHER SMALL ANIMALS

RES GR CHAMP SMALL ANIMALS, Eloise Thompson, Hudson Trail Blazers

GRAND CHAMP SMALL ANIMAL, Katarina Thorsen, Harmony Hill

ANIMAL SCIENCE

Champion Veterinary Science, Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes

Champion Animal Science, Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes

Champion Horseless Horse, Ella Olson, Tri-River Voyagers

RES GRAND CHAMPION, N/A

GRAND CHAMPION, N/A

CATS

RESERVE GRAND CHAMP CAT, Kaitlyn Lee, Lone Pine

GRAND CHAMPION CAT, Aloyious (AJ) Lentz, Rolling Hills

RES GRAND CHAMPION KITTEN, N/A

GRAND CHAMPION KITTEN, N/A

BEST DECORATED CAGE, Thomas Iverson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

PLANT & SOIL SCIENCE

Champion Field Crop, Leo Mckenna, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion Vegetable, Malcolm Lenz, Riverside

Champion Herb, David Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion Garden Fun/Plant Crafts, Tabitha Nadeau, Bellringers

Champion Fruit, Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

FLOWERS & HOUSEPLANTS

Class B Champion, Ella Bast, Rolling Hills

Class C Champion, Lane Prusak, Forest Timberwolves

Class E Champion, Tabitha Nadeau, Bellringers

Class F Champion, Ella Bast, Rolling Hills

RES GRAND CHAMP FLOWERS & HOUSEPLANT, Tabitha Nadeau, Bellringers

GRAND CHAMP FLOWERS & HOUSEPLANT, Ella Bast, Rolling Hills

Champion Home Landscaping, N/A

NATURAL RESOURCE SCIENCE & NATURESPACE

Champion Class A – G, Eloise Thompson, Hudson’s Trail Blazers

Champion Class H – L, Ryan Sippl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion Class M – Q, Heidi Vogler, Riverside

RES GRAND CHAMPION EXHIBIT (Classes A –Q), Ryan Sippl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

GRAND CHAMPION EXHIBIT (Classes A – Q), Eloise Thompson, Hudson’s Trail Blazers

Champion Beginner No Aids, Heidi Vogler, Riverside

Champion Beginners Aids/Sights Competitive Shoot Archery, Heidi Vogler, Riverside

Champion Grade 3-5 No Aids Competitive Shoot Archery, N/A

Champion Grade 3-5 Aids/Sights Competitive Shoot Archery, Makayla Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake

Champion Grade 6-8 No Aids Competitive Shoot Archery, Hayden Shearer, Lone Pine

Champion Grade 6-8 Aids/Sights Competitive Shoot Archery, Madeline Klatt, Sunnyside Shamrocks

Champion Grade 9-13 No Aids Competitive Shoot Archery, N/A

Champion Grade 9-13 Aids/Sights Competitive Shoot Archery, Grady McAbee (Lone Pine)

Jared Dobberstein (Lone Pine)

Stephanie Geisler (Hudson Lucky Horseshoes)

RES GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT ARCHERY, Madeline Klatt, Sunnyside Shamrocks

GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT ARCHERY, Jared Dobberstein (Lone Pine)

Grady McAbee (Lone Pine)

AIR RIFLE

Champion Beginners Iron Sights

Competitive Shoot, River Keller, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes

Champion Beginners Scope Competitive Shoot, Ashlee Hanson, Double Good

Champion 12years-Grade 8 Iron Sights Competitive Shoot, N/A

Champion 12years-Grade 8 Scope Competitive Shoot, Benjamin Rustand, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

RIFLE

Champion 12 years-Grade 8 Iron Sights Competitive Shoot, Levi Nelson (Springbrook), Hayden Shearer (Lone Pine)

Champion 12 years-Grade 8 Scope, Anna Paulson, Rolling Hills

Champion Grade 9-13 Iron Sights, Joshua Larson (Lone Pine), Samuel Metzler (River Falls FFA)

Champion Grade 9-13 Scope, Timber Keller (Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes), Garrett Thon (Springbrook)

RES GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT AIR RIFLE/RIFLE, MaKenna Miller(Lone Pine), Timber Keller (Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes), Samuel Metzler (River Falls FFA)

GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT AIR RIFLE/RIFLE, Kaleb Berning (Lone Pine), Joshua Larson (Lone Pine), Garrett Thon (Springbrook)

SHOTGUN

Champion – Beginners Iron Sights Competitive Shoot, Vaughn Berger, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion 12 years-Grade 8 Iron Sights Competitive Shoot, Justin Kamm, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion Grades 9-13 Iron Sights Competitive Shoot, Kaleb Berning, Lone Pine

RES GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT SHOTGUN, N/A

GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT SHOTGUN, N/A

CULTURAL ARTS

Champion Stamped Leathercraft –, Waylon Wagner, Bellringers

Champion Pottery, Connor Maxwell, Tri-River Voyagers

Champion Drawing & Painting, Amara Green, Riverside

Champion Scrapbooking, Brianna Mikla, Baldwin Wide Awake

Champion Other Arts & Crafts, Reese Benware, Forest Timberwolves

Champion Creative Stitchery, Rachel Skinner, Riverside

Champion Jewelry Making, Stephanie Geisler, Hudson Lucky Horseshoes

Champion Graphic Art Design, Megan Spott, Springbrook

Champion Creative Writing, Madison Birleffi, Lone Pine

RES GRAND CHAMP CULTURAL ARTS, Amelia Dittman, Riverside

GRAND CHAMPION CULTURAL ARTS, Lane Prusak, Forest Timberwolves

Champion Lots 1-4, N/A

Champion Lot 5, Amelia Blasing, Riverside

Champion Lots 6-9, Tyler Sippl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion 10-12, Aryanna Lee, Glen Hills Climbers

RES GRAND CHAMPION COMMUNICATION ARTS (N – P), Aryanna Lee, Glen Hills Climbers

GRAND CHAMPION COMMUNICATION ARTS (N – P), Tyler Sippl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

PHOTOGRAPHY

Champion – Colored Class A Beginners (Grades 3 – 6), Jake Paulson, Rolling Hills

Champion – Colored Class B Beginners (7 – 13), Amelia Blasing, Riverside

Champion – Colored Intermediate (suggested 3+ years) Class C, David Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion – Colored Advanced (suggested 5+ years) Class D, Claudia Lenz, Riverside

Champion – Black & White Class A Beginners (3-6), Kylie Bengston Palmer, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion – Black & White Class B Beginners (7 – 13), N/A

Champion – Black & White Class C Intermediate (suggested 3+ years), Grace Mentink, Lone Pine

Champion – Black & White Advanced (suggested 5+ years) Class D, Claudia Lenz, Riverside

Champion Videography, N/A

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION, Claudia Lenz, Riverside

GRAND CHAMPION, Kylie Bengston Palmer, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

HONORABLE MENTION: Jake Paulson – Rolling Hills,

COMPUTER SCIENCE / ROBOTICS

COMPUTERS

Champion Computers, Jacob Medchill, Riverside

Champion Robotics, Gavin Salmon, Springbrook

RES GRAND CHAMPION COMPUTERS / ROBOTICS, Gavin Salmon, Springbrook

GRAND CHAMPION COMPUTERS / ROBOTICS, Jacob Medchill, Riverside

WOODWORKING

Champion – Class A, Mikayla Kuhl, Hudson Trail Blazers

Champion – Class B, Dylan Smith, Harmony Hill

Champion – Class C, Rayjob Amundson, Dry Run Go Getters

Champion – Class D, Logan Butler, Lone Pine

Champion – Class E (Outdoor Beginner), N/A

Champion – Class F (Outdoor Intermediate/Advanced), N/A

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION, Mikayla Kuhl, Hudson Trail Blazers

GRAND CHAMPION, Rayjob Amundson, Dry Run Go Getters

ELECTRICITY

Champion – Class A (Beginner), Carter Wilson, Bellringers

Champion – Class B (Seasoned), N/A

Champion – Class C (Intermediate), Dylan Hanson, Double Good

Champion – Class D (Advanced), N/A

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION, Halle Gessler, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

GRAND CHAMPION, Carter Wilson, Bellringers

MECHANICAL PROJECTS

Champion – Class A (Tractor Maintenance), N/A

Champion – Class B (Tractor Restoration), N/A

Champion – Class C (Small Engine), Stephen Peterson, Rolling Hills

Champion – Class D (Handyman), N/A

Champion – Class E (Metal Fabrication), Grady McAbee, Lone Pine

Champion – Class F (Aerospace), N/A

Champion – Class G (Rocket Launching)

Champion – Class H (Models), Carson Stehr, Wildwood

Champion – Class I (Building Skills; Legos, Knex, etc.), Nicholas Lentz, Rolling Hills

GRAND CHAMPION (Class A-C), Stephen Peterson, Rolling Hills

GRAND CHAMPION (Class D-E), Grady McAbee, Lone Pine

GRAND CHAMPION (Class F-I), Nicholas Lentz, Rolling Hills

FOODS & NUTRITION

Champion – Class A, Aiden Freer, Lone Pine

Champion – Class B, Grant Vivian, Rolling Hills

Champion – Class C, Evelyn Rohrbach, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion – Class D, Kathryn Mohrhauser, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

RES GRAND CHAMPION, Evelyn Rohrbach, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

GRAND CHAMPION, Grant Vivian, Rolling Hills

FOOD PRESERVATION:

Champion – Food Pres., Class G (Grades 3-6), Avery Iverson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion – Food Pres., Class H (Grades 7+), Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine

RES GRAND CHAMPION, Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

GRAND CHAMPION, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine

CAKE DECORATING:

Champion – Grades 3-5, Lillie McGee, Baldwin Wide Awake

Champion – Grades 6-7, Avalynn Ptacek, Harmony Hill

Champion – Grades 8-9, N/A

Champion – Grade 10 & Up, N/A

RES GRAND CHAMP, Avalynn Ptacek, Harmony Hill

GRAND CHAMPION, Lillie McGee, Baldwin Wide Awake

FOODS REVUE

Champion – Cloverbuds, N/A

Champion Grades 3 – 5, Jillian Mason, Rolling Hills

Champion Grades 6 – 8, Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion 9th Grade & Over, Jacob Schurtz, Rustic Renegades

RES GRAND CHAMPION, Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

GRAND CHAMPION, Jacob Schurtz, Rustic Renegades

CLOTHING

Champion – Class A, Jillian Mason, Rolling Hills

Champion – Class B, Jarrett Mason, Rolling Hills

Champion – Class C, N/A

Champion – Class D, McKenna Mason, Rolling Hills

Champion – Class E, Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers

Champion – Class F, Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION, Jarrett Mason, Rolling Hills

GRAND CHAMPION, Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers

CLOTHING REVUE

Champion Class G – Cloverbuds, Emma Gessler, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion Class H Grades 3 – 5, Jillian Mason, Rolling Hills

Champion Class I Grades 6 – 8, Jarrett Mason, Rolling Hills

Champion Class J Beginning Sewing Grades 9-12, N/A

Champion Class K – Intermediate (3-4 years experience), McKenna Mason, Rolling Hills

Champion Class L – Advanced (5+ years experience), Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers

RES GRAND CHAMPION, Jarrett Mason, Rolling Hills

GRAND CHAMPION, Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers

KNITTING & CROCHETING

KNITTING

Champion – Class A (Grades 3-6), N/A

Champion – Class B (Grades 7th & Over), N/A

Champion – Class C (Intermediate), Anna Paulson, Rolling Hills

Champion – Class D (Advanced), Evelyn Rohrback, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion – Class E (Machine), N/A

RES GRAND CHAMP KNITTING, Anna Paulson, Rolling Hills

GRAND CHAMPION KNITTING, Evelyn Rohrback, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

CROCHETING

Champion – Class F –Beginners (Grades 3-6), N/A

Champion – Class G – Beginners (7th Grade & Up), Evelyn Rohrback, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion – Class H (Intermediate), Molly Draxler, Bellringers

Champion – Class I (Advanced), Maggie Brown, Rolling Hills

RES GRAND CHAMP CROCHETING, Molly Draxler, Bellringers

GRAND CHAMP CROCHETING, Maggie Brown, Rolling Hills

HOME ENVIRONMENT

Champion – Beginners, Mikayla Kuhl, Hudson Trail Blazers

Champion – Intermediate, Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake

Champion – Advanced, Megan Spott, Springbrook

RES GRAND CHAMPION, Megan Spott, Springbrook

GRAND CHAMPION, Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake

FAMILY & CHILD DEVELOPMENT

Champion – Class A Grades 3 – 6, Alannah Curtis, Lone Pine

Champion – Class B Grades 7th & up, Kelsie Nawrocki, Lone Pine

Champion – Class C Adopt a Friend, N/A

Champion – Health, Tiergan McWilliams, Springbrook

Champion – Consumer Savvy, N/A

RES GRAND CHAMPION, Alannah Curtis, Lone Pine

GRAND CHAMPION, Kelsie Nawrocki, Lone Pine

IN DEPTH DISPLAYS & YOUTH LEADERSHIP

Champion – In Depth Displays, Keagan Kuhl, Hudson Trail Blazers

Champion Youth Leadership, Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers

RESERVE GRAND CHAMP, Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers

GRAND CHAMPION, Keagan Kuhl

CLUB SCRAPBOOKS

1st PLACE – Forest Timberwolves

2nd PLACE – Roberts Ribbon Reapers

3rd PLACE – Riverside

OPEN CLASS CHAMPIONS

Grand Champion Field Crops – Robert Ickler

Reserve Grand Champion Field Crops – Robert Ickler

Grand Champion Vegetables – Susan Aune-Pederson, Hammond

Reserve Grand Champion Vegetables – Susan Aune-Pederson, Hammond

Grand Champion Fruit – Susan Aune-Pederson, Hammond

Reserve Grand Champion Fruit – Susan Aune-Pederson, Hammond

Grand Champion Cut Flowers – Margaret Ohman, Woodville

Reserve Grand Champion Cut Flowers – Rita Palewicz, Glenwood City

Grand Champion Potted Plant – Margaret Ohman, Woodville

Reserve Grand Champion Potted Plant – Luke Wittkop, Deer Park

Grand Champion Arrangement – Nancy Nichols, Baldwin

Reserve Grand Champion Arrangement – Barb Ramberg, Baldwin

Grand Champion Natural Sciences – Renee Boe, Deer Park

Reserve Grand Champion Natural Sciences – Audrey Ludovico, Amery

Grand Champion Arts & Crafts – Theresa Hoffman

Reserve Grand Champion Arts & Crafts – Donna Thompson

Grand Champion Fine Arts – Nancy Nichols, Baldwin

Reserve Grand Champion Fine Arts – Amanda Baker

Grand Champion Exceptional Persons – Karen Langfeldt

Reserve Grand Champion Exceptional Persons – Karen Langfeldt

Grand Champion Antiques – Tammy Frank, New Richmond

Reserve Grand Champion Antiques – Mary Frey, Baldwin

Grand Champion Photography – Amy Boldt, Baldwin

Reserve Grand Champion Photography – Mary Ellen Alexander

Grand Champion Woodworking – Al Anderson, Glenwood City

Reserve Grand Champion Woodworking – Al Anderson, Glenwood City

Grand Champion Foods & Nutrition – Barb Ramberg, Baldwin

Reserve Grand Champion Foods & Nutrition – Megan Frye, Baldwin

Grand Champion Food Preservation – Kirstin Thompson, Woodville

Reserve Grand Champion Food Preservation – Susie Aune-Pederson, Hammond

Grand Champion Recipe Challenge – Audrey Ludovico, Amery

Grand Champion Clothing – Barb Ramberg, Baldwin

Reserve Grand Champion Clothing – Sharon Stauffer, Glenwood City

Grand Champion Knitting – Virginia Ducklow, River Falls

Reserve Grand Champion Knitting – Rita Hawley, Baldwin

Grand Champion Crocheting – Kelly Clark, Glenwood City

Reserve Grand Champion Crocheting – Julie Solberg, Hammond

Grand Champion Quilt –Marvel Gregerson, Baldwin

Reserve Grand Champion Quilt – Pam Caduff, Hudson

Grand Champion Home Furnishings – Debby Phillips, Roberts

Reserve Grand Champion Home Furnishings – Teri Foerster, Baldwin

Senior Citizen Champions

Grand Champion – Karen Behl, New Richmond

Reserve Grand Champion –Judy Ziegler, Glenwood City

