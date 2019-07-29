DAIRY
HOLSTEIN
Jr. Champion Registered, Landon VanDyk, North Country
Jr. Champion Grade, Rayjob Amundson, Dry Run Go Getters
Sr. Champion Registered, Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake
Sr. Champion Grade, Rebekah Luckwaldt, Lone Pine
GRAND CHAMPION, Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake
RES GRAND CHAMPION, Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake
GUERNSEY
Jr. Champion Registered, Haley Beukema, Lone Pine
Jr. Champion Grade, N/A
Sr. Champion Registered, Oliva Holzman, Harmony Hills
Sr. Champion Grade, N/A
GRAND CHAMPION, Olivia Holzman, Harmony Hills
RES GRAND CHAMPION, Haley Beukema, Lone Pine
JERSEY
Jr. Champion Registered, Makenzie Midtling, Lone Pine
Jr. Champion Grade, Leo McKenna, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Sr. Champion Registered, Hannah Nelson, Junior Holstein Association
Sr. Champion Grade, N/A
GRAND CHAMPION, Hannah Nelson, Junior Holstein Association
RES GRAND CHAMPION, Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake
BROWN SWISS
Jr. Champion Registered, Hannah Nelson, Junior Holstein Association
Aryshire Junior Champ, Kaylee Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake
Sr. Champion, Dylan Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake
Sr. Champion Registered, N/A
Sr. Champion Grade, N/A
GRAND CHAMPION, Hannah Nelson, Junior Holstein Association
RES GRAND CHAMPION, Hannah Nelson, Junior Holstein Association
ANY OTHER BREED
Jr. Champion Registered, N/A
Jr. Champion Grade, Lilyana Steinke, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Sr. Champion Registered, N/A
Sr. Champion Grade, Levi Smith, Sunnyside Shamrocks
GRAND CHAMPION, Lilyana Steinke, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
RES GRAND CHAMPION, Levi Smith, Sunnyside Shamrocks
DAIRY SUPREME CHAMP, Hannah Nelson, Junior Holstein Association
SHOWMANSHIP
3rd Grade Showman, Macy Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake
4th Grade Showman, Makenzie Midtling, Lone Pine
5th Grade Showman, Lilly Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake
6th Grade Showman, Stella Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake
7th – 8th Grade Showman, Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake
9th – 10th Grade Showman, Haley Beukema, Lone Pine
11th Grade & Over, Hannah Nelson, Junior Holstein Association
DRESS A SPECIES CONTEST
Avayah Anderson, Lone Pine
Makayla Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake
Josh Anderson, Lone Pine
OUTSTANDING DAIRY MEMBER
Haley Beukema, Lone Pine
BEEF
BREEDING STOCK
Champion Hereford Breed
Jared Dobberstein, Lone Pine
Champion Any Other Breed, Maddie Klatt, Sunnyside Shamrocks
Champion Crossbred, N/A
Champion Angus, Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine
Champion Simmental, N/A
GRAND CHAMP MARKET, Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine
RES GRAND CHAMP MKT, Klay Lorentz, Lone Pine
MARKET
Champion Angus, Kasey Becker, Forest Timberwolves
Champion Hereford, Devon Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves
Champion Shorthorn, Logan Hillman, Baldwin Wide Awake
Champion Simmental, Ella Omann, Lone Pine
Champion Any Other Breed, Klayton Lorentz, Lone Pine
Champion Crossbred, Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves
Champion Dairy, Matthew Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
GRAND CHAMPION, Klayton Lorentz, Lone Pine
RES GRAND CHAMPION, Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves
Jr. Bull Grand, N/A
Jr. Bull Reserve Grand, N/A
Cow/Calf Grand Champion, Rachel Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves
Cow/Calf Reserve Grand, Stephanie Geisler, Hudson Lucky Horseshoes
Bred & Owned – Market Champion, N/A
Bred and Owned – Female Champion, Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine
SHOWMANSHIP
Beginners (Grades 3-5), Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
Juniors (Grades 6-7), Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine
Intermediate (Grades 8-9), Klayton Lorentz, Lone Pine
Senior (10th Grade & Over), Jared Dobberstein, Lone Pine
Explorer, Remington Bazille, Dry Run Go Getter4s
CLUB / CHAPTER HERD, N/A
BEST FITTED ANIMAL, N/A
SWINE
MARKET
RESERVE GRAND HOG, Josephine Lorentz, Lone Pine
GRAND CHAMP HOG, Amber DeLong, Lone Pine
SHOWMANSHIP
Champion Grades 3 – 5, Tessa Wagner, Bellringers
Champion Grades 6 – 7, Levi Nelson, Springbrook
Champion Grades 8 – 9, Alex Bohatta, Riverside
Champion 10th Grade & Over, Dominic Mentink, Double Good
RESERVE GRAND CHAMP, Josephine Lorentz, Lone Pine
GRAND CHAMPION, Levi Nelson, Springbrook
SHEEP
MARKET
Champion Pen of Market Lambs, Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters
RES GRAND MARKET LAMB, Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters
GRAND CHAMP MARKET LAMB, Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
BREEDING STOCK – WOOL
Champion Border Leicester Reg. Wool – Ewe, Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Champion Any Other Breed Wood – Reserve Supreme, Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
Champion Border Leicester Reg. Wool – Ram, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine
Champion Any Other Breed – Ram, Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
BREEDING STOCK – MEAT
Champion Dorper Ewe, N/A
Champion Shropshire Ewe, David Thompson, Lone Pine
Champion Hampshire Ewe, Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
Champion Southdown Ewe, Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
Champion Suffolk Ewe, Evelyn White, Forest Timberwolves
Champion Wether Style Ewe, Laura White, Forest Timberwolves
Champion Natural Colored Breed, N/A
Champion Any Other Reg Breed, N/A
Champion Commercial / Crossbred, Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters
Champion Bred & Owned, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine
RESERVE GRAND EWE, Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
GRAND CHAMPION EWE, Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters
RESERVE GRAND WOOL EWE, Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
GRAND WOOL EWE, Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
BREEDING STOCK – MEAT
Champion Columbia Ram, N/A
Champion Border Leicester Ram, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine
Champion Dorset Ram, N/A
Champion Hampshire Ram, Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
Champion Polypay Ram, N/A
Champion Shropshire Ram, David Thompson, Lone Pine
Champion Suffolk Ram, Laura White, Forest Timberwolves
Champion Any Other Reg Breed, N/A
Champion Crossbred, N/A
Champion Commercial Ram, N/A
Champion Commercial (Wool), N/A
Champion Wether Style Ram, Evelyn White, Forest Timberwolves
Champion Southdown Ram, N/A
Champion Commercial (Meat), N/A
RESERVE GRAND RAM, Evelyn White, Forest Timberwolves
GRAND CHAMPION RAM, Katlynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
WOOL RESERVE SUPREME RAM, Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
WOOL SUPREME RAM, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine
SHOWMANSHIP
Senior Showmanship Champion, Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Intermediate Showman Champion, Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters
Beginner Showman Champion, Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
Novice Showmanship Champion, Rhyan Nichols, Harmony Hill
GOATS
DAIRY GOATS, CLUB / CHAPTER
Champion Junior Dairy Doe, Aliese Mueller, Double Good
Champion Senior Dairy Doe, Havilah Berg, Wildwood
Champion Dairy Buck, Logan Berg, Wildwood
RES GRAND CHAMP DAIRY, Ali Mueller, Double Good
GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY, Havilah Berg, Wildwood
Best Uddered, N/A
MEAT GOATS, CLUB / CHAPTER
Champion Junior Meat Doe, N/A
Champion Senior Meat Doe, N/A
RES GRAND CHAMPION
MEAT GOAT, Madalyn Gunderson, Double Good
GRAND CHAMP MEAT GOAT, Madalyn Gunderson, Double Good
ALPINE
Champion Jr Alpine Goat, N/A
Champion Sr Alpine Goat, N/A
RES GRAND CHAMPION AOB, N/A
GRAND CHAMPION AOB, N/A
ANY OTHER BREED
Champion AOB Doe, N/A
Champion AOB Buck, N/A
RES GRAND CHAMPION AOB, Khristian Steinke, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
GRAND CHAMPION AOB, Logan Berg, Wildwood
MARKET MEAT GOAT
Champion Market Dairy Wether, Austin DeBoer, Forest Timberwolves
Champion Market Meat Goat, Madalynn Gunderson, Double Good
RES GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GOAT, Madalynn Gunderson, Double Good
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GOAT, Madalynn Gunderson, Double Good
SHOWMANSHIP
Champion Beg. Showmanship, Rachel Berg, Wildwood
Champion Junior Showmanship, Madalyn Gunderson, Double Good
Champion Intermediate Showman, Austin DeBoer, Forest Timberwolves
Champion Senior Showman, Logan Berg, Wildwood
Explorer Showmanship, Nathan Berg, Wildwood
CARCASS
BEEF
Grand Champion Carcass, Kate Rosen, Forest Timberwolves
Reserve Grand Champion Carcass, Devan Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves
SWINE
Grand Champion Carcass, Sophia DeLong, Lone Pine
Reserve Grand Champion Carcass, Riley Schachtner, Riverside
SHEEP
Grand Champion Carcass, Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
Reserve Grand Champion Carcass, N/A
GOATS
Grand Champion Carcass, Dazey Prinsen, Dry Run Go Getters
Reserve Grand Champion Carcass, Madalynn Gunderson, Double Good
HORSES
TRAIL:
Top Blue – Grade 12+, Harly Lentz, Rolling Hills
Top Blue – Grade 10-11, Mary Kaul, Hudson Trail Blazers
Top Blue – Grade 8-9, Skye Green, Pine Lake Pastures
Top Blue – Grade 6-7, Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks
Top Blue – Grades 3-5, Gabrielle Linder, Tri-River Voyagers
Top Blue – Novice, N/A
Reserve Champion, Harly Lentz, Rolling Hills
Grand Champion, Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks
GYMKHANA:
Grand Grade 12+, Mackenzie Dow, Tri-River Voyagers
Grand Grade 10-11, Kayci Ellefson, Pine Lake Pasture
Grand Grade 8-9, Emelia Olson, Tri-River Voyagers
Grand Grade 6-7, Ali Dow, Tri-River Voyagers
Grand Grade 3-5, Lana Erickson, Double Good
SHOWMANSHIP:
Top Blue – Grades 12+, Heidi Sandquist, Hudson Lucky Horseshoes
Top Blue – Grades 10-11, N/A
Top Blue – Grade 8-9, N/A
Top Blue – Grade 6-7, Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks
Top Glue – Grade 3-5, N/A
Top Blue Novice, Nicholas Riley, Sunnyside Shamrocks
Reserve Champion, Heidi Sandquist, Hudson Lucky Horseshoes
Grand Champion, Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks
ENGLISH EQUITATION
Top Blue – Grades 12+, Marissa Metzler, Hudson Lucky Horseshoes
Top Blue – Grades 10-11, Rachel Ball, Hudson FFA
Top Blue – Grade 8-9, N/A
Top Blue – Grade 6-7, N/A
Top Blue – Grade 3-5, Kylie Main, Pine Lake Pastures
Top Blue Novice, N/A
Reserve Champion, Rachel Ball, Hudson FFA
Grand Champion, Marissa Metzler, Hudson Lucky Horseshoes
STOCK SEAT EQUITITATION:
Top Blue – Grades 12+, Abbie Derrick, Riverside
Top Blue – Grades 10-11, Mary Kaul, Hudson Trail Blazers
Top Blue – Grade 8-9, N/A
Top Blue – Grade 6-7, Amelia Blasing, Riverside
Top Blue – Grade 3 – 5, N/A
Top Blue – Novice, N/A
Reserve Champion, Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks
Grand Champion, Heidi Sandquist, Hudson Lucky Horseshoes
HUNTER:
Reserve Champion, MaKenzie Korent, Rolling Hills
Grand Champion, Ella Bauer, Pine Lake Pasture
WESTERN RIDING – Top Blue, Harly Lentz, Rolling Hills
POULTRY
BEST IN CLASS
American, Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Asiatic, Jordyn Rock, Lone Pine
Continental, Savana Millermon, Sunnyside Shamrocks
English, Jonathon Beyer, Rolling Hills
Meditteranean, David Thompson, Lone Pine
Any Other Breed, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine
Crossbred, Rayjob Amundson, Dry Run Go Getters
Clean Legged Bantam, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine
Feather Legged Bantam, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine
Game Bantam, David Thompson, Lone Pine
Duck, David Thompson, Lone Pine
Turkey, Grant Rock, Lone Pine
Goose, Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Pigeon, Lillian Beukema, Lone Pine
Market, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine
Bred & Owned, Jordyn Rock, Lone Pine
Eggs, Lilyana Steinke, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Best of Show – Male, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine
Best of Show – Female, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine
SHOWMANSHIP
Champion Novice Showmanship, N/A
Champion Explorer Showmanship, N/A
Champion Beginner Showmanship, Lillian Beukema, Lone Pine
Champion Junior Showmanship, McKenna Mason, Rolling Hills
Champion Intermediate Showman, Jarrett Mason, Rolling Hills
Champion Senior Showmanship, Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Best in Class- Exotic Poultry, Ayla Anderson, Tri-River Voyagers
Overall Showman, Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
RABBITS
SHOWMANSHIP
Champion Beginner Showmanship, Tessa Wagner, Bellringers
Champion Intermediate Showman, Riley Donahue, Rolling Hills
Champion Senior Showmanship, Alyssa Iverson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion Explorer Showmanship, N/A
RABBIT TROPHIES
Champion Best of Commercial Class, Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers
Champion Best of Fancy Class, Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Best in Show, Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers
Champion Flemish Giant, N/A
Champion New Zealand, N/A
Champion Any Other Commercial Purebred, N/A
Champion Commercial Crossbred Pet, N/A
Champion Dutch, N/A
Champion Holland Lop, N/A
Champion Lion Head, N/A
Champion Mini Lop, N/A
Champion Mini Rex, N/A
Champion Mini Satin, N/A
Champion Netherland Dwarf, N/A
Champion Any Other Fancy Purebred, N/A
Champion Fancy Crossbred Pet, N/A
DOGS
DOG OBEDIENCE
Champion Beginner Pre Novice, Ivelyn Siebenaler, Springbrook
Champion Pre-Novice A (Grade 3-7), Brekken McAbee, Lone Pine
Champion Pre-Novice A (8th & up), N/A
Champion Pre-Novice B (Grade 3-7), N/A
Champion Pre-Novice B (8th & up), Isabelle Rhodes Arbuckle, Lone Pine
Champion Novice A, Ben Larson, Springbrook
Champion Novice B, Elsya Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers
Champion Graduate Novice, Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills
Champion Pre-Open, Jessica Moor, Baldwin Wide Awake
Champion Open, N/A
Champion Pre-Utility, N/A
Champion Utility, Abigail Stark, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion Brace Pre-Novice, N/A
Champion Team, N/A
SHOWMANSHIP
Champion Beginner I Showmanship, Greta Gustafson, Springbrook
Champion Beginner II Showmanship, Ben Larson, Springbrook
Champion Intermediate I Showman
N/A
Champion Intermediate II Showman, Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills
Champion Senior Showmanship, Nicholas Lentz, Rolling Hills
SMALL ANIMALS
RESERVE GRAND CHAMP CAVY, Abbigail Weller, Rolling Hills
GRAND CHAMPION CAVY, Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers
OTHER SMALL ANIMALS
RES GR CHAMP SMALL ANIMALS, Eloise Thompson, Hudson Trail Blazers
GRAND CHAMP SMALL ANIMAL, Katarina Thorsen, Harmony Hill
ANIMAL SCIENCE
Champion Veterinary Science, Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes
Champion Animal Science, Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes
Champion Horseless Horse, Ella Olson, Tri-River Voyagers
RES GRAND CHAMPION, N/A
GRAND CHAMPION, N/A
CATS
RESERVE GRAND CHAMP CAT, Kaitlyn Lee, Lone Pine
GRAND CHAMPION CAT, Aloyious (AJ) Lentz, Rolling Hills
RES GRAND CHAMPION KITTEN, N/A
GRAND CHAMPION KITTEN, N/A
BEST DECORATED CAGE, Thomas Iverson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
PLANT & SOIL SCIENCE
Champion Field Crop, Leo Mckenna, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion Vegetable, Malcolm Lenz, Riverside
Champion Herb, David Thompson, Lone Pine
Champion Garden Fun/Plant Crafts, Tabitha Nadeau, Bellringers
Champion Fruit, Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
FLOWERS & HOUSEPLANTS
Class B Champion, Ella Bast, Rolling Hills
Class C Champion, Lane Prusak, Forest Timberwolves
Class E Champion, Tabitha Nadeau, Bellringers
Class F Champion, Ella Bast, Rolling Hills
RES GRAND CHAMP FLOWERS & HOUSEPLANT, Tabitha Nadeau, Bellringers
GRAND CHAMP FLOWERS & HOUSEPLANT, Ella Bast, Rolling Hills
Champion Home Landscaping, N/A
NATURAL RESOURCE SCIENCE & NATURESPACE
Champion Class A – G, Eloise Thompson, Hudson’s Trail Blazers
Champion Class H – L, Ryan Sippl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion Class M – Q, Heidi Vogler, Riverside
RES GRAND CHAMPION EXHIBIT (Classes A –Q), Ryan Sippl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
GRAND CHAMPION EXHIBIT (Classes A – Q), Eloise Thompson, Hudson’s Trail Blazers
Champion Beginner No Aids, Heidi Vogler, Riverside
Champion Beginners Aids/Sights Competitive Shoot Archery, Heidi Vogler, Riverside
Champion Grade 3-5 No Aids Competitive Shoot Archery, N/A
Champion Grade 3-5 Aids/Sights Competitive Shoot Archery, Makayla Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake
Champion Grade 6-8 No Aids Competitive Shoot Archery, Hayden Shearer, Lone Pine
Champion Grade 6-8 Aids/Sights Competitive Shoot Archery, Madeline Klatt, Sunnyside Shamrocks
Champion Grade 9-13 No Aids Competitive Shoot Archery, N/A
Champion Grade 9-13 Aids/Sights Competitive Shoot Archery, Grady McAbee (Lone Pine)
Jared Dobberstein (Lone Pine)
Stephanie Geisler (Hudson Lucky Horseshoes)
RES GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT ARCHERY, Madeline Klatt, Sunnyside Shamrocks
GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT ARCHERY, Jared Dobberstein (Lone Pine)
Grady McAbee (Lone Pine)
AIR RIFLE
Champion Beginners Iron Sights
Competitive Shoot, River Keller, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes
Champion Beginners Scope Competitive Shoot, Ashlee Hanson, Double Good
Champion 12years-Grade 8 Iron Sights Competitive Shoot, N/A
Champion 12years-Grade 8 Scope Competitive Shoot, Benjamin Rustand, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
RIFLE
Champion 12 years-Grade 8 Iron Sights Competitive Shoot, Levi Nelson (Springbrook), Hayden Shearer (Lone Pine)
Champion 12 years-Grade 8 Scope, Anna Paulson, Rolling Hills
Champion Grade 9-13 Iron Sights, Joshua Larson (Lone Pine), Samuel Metzler (River Falls FFA)
Champion Grade 9-13 Scope, Timber Keller (Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes), Garrett Thon (Springbrook)
RES GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT AIR RIFLE/RIFLE, MaKenna Miller(Lone Pine), Timber Keller (Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes), Samuel Metzler (River Falls FFA)
GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT AIR RIFLE/RIFLE, Kaleb Berning (Lone Pine), Joshua Larson (Lone Pine), Garrett Thon (Springbrook)
SHOTGUN
Champion – Beginners Iron Sights Competitive Shoot, Vaughn Berger, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion 12 years-Grade 8 Iron Sights Competitive Shoot, Justin Kamm, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion Grades 9-13 Iron Sights Competitive Shoot, Kaleb Berning, Lone Pine
RES GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT SHOTGUN, N/A
GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT SHOTGUN, N/A
CULTURAL ARTS
Champion Stamped Leathercraft –, Waylon Wagner, Bellringers
Champion Pottery, Connor Maxwell, Tri-River Voyagers
Champion Drawing & Painting, Amara Green, Riverside
Champion Scrapbooking, Brianna Mikla, Baldwin Wide Awake
Champion Other Arts & Crafts, Reese Benware, Forest Timberwolves
Champion Creative Stitchery, Rachel Skinner, Riverside
Champion Jewelry Making, Stephanie Geisler, Hudson Lucky Horseshoes
Champion Graphic Art Design, Megan Spott, Springbrook
Champion Creative Writing, Madison Birleffi, Lone Pine
RES GRAND CHAMP CULTURAL ARTS, Amelia Dittman, Riverside
GRAND CHAMPION CULTURAL ARTS, Lane Prusak, Forest Timberwolves
Champion Lots 1-4, N/A
Champion Lot 5, Amelia Blasing, Riverside
Champion Lots 6-9, Tyler Sippl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion 10-12, Aryanna Lee, Glen Hills Climbers
RES GRAND CHAMPION COMMUNICATION ARTS (N – P), Aryanna Lee, Glen Hills Climbers
GRAND CHAMPION COMMUNICATION ARTS (N – P), Tyler Sippl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
PHOTOGRAPHY
Champion – Colored Class A Beginners (Grades 3 – 6), Jake Paulson, Rolling Hills
Champion – Colored Class B Beginners (7 – 13), Amelia Blasing, Riverside
Champion – Colored Intermediate (suggested 3+ years) Class C, David Thompson, Lone Pine
Champion – Colored Advanced (suggested 5+ years) Class D, Claudia Lenz, Riverside
Champion – Black & White Class A Beginners (3-6), Kylie Bengston Palmer, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion – Black & White Class B Beginners (7 – 13), N/A
Champion – Black & White Class C Intermediate (suggested 3+ years), Grace Mentink, Lone Pine
Champion – Black & White Advanced (suggested 5+ years) Class D, Claudia Lenz, Riverside
Champion Videography, N/A
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION, Claudia Lenz, Riverside
GRAND CHAMPION, Kylie Bengston Palmer, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
HONORABLE MENTION: Jake Paulson – Rolling Hills,
COMPUTER SCIENCE / ROBOTICS
COMPUTERS
Champion Computers, Jacob Medchill, Riverside
Champion Robotics, Gavin Salmon, Springbrook
RES GRAND CHAMPION COMPUTERS / ROBOTICS, Gavin Salmon, Springbrook
GRAND CHAMPION COMPUTERS / ROBOTICS, Jacob Medchill, Riverside
WOODWORKING
Champion – Class A, Mikayla Kuhl, Hudson Trail Blazers
Champion – Class B, Dylan Smith, Harmony Hill
Champion – Class C, Rayjob Amundson, Dry Run Go Getters
Champion – Class D, Logan Butler, Lone Pine
Champion – Class E (Outdoor Beginner), N/A
Champion – Class F (Outdoor Intermediate/Advanced), N/A
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION, Mikayla Kuhl, Hudson Trail Blazers
GRAND CHAMPION, Rayjob Amundson, Dry Run Go Getters
ELECTRICITY
Champion – Class A (Beginner), Carter Wilson, Bellringers
Champion – Class B (Seasoned), N/A
Champion – Class C (Intermediate), Dylan Hanson, Double Good
Champion – Class D (Advanced), N/A
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION, Halle Gessler, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
GRAND CHAMPION, Carter Wilson, Bellringers
MECHANICAL PROJECTS
Champion – Class A (Tractor Maintenance), N/A
Champion – Class B (Tractor Restoration), N/A
Champion – Class C (Small Engine), Stephen Peterson, Rolling Hills
Champion – Class D (Handyman), N/A
Champion – Class E (Metal Fabrication), Grady McAbee, Lone Pine
Champion – Class F (Aerospace), N/A
Champion – Class G (Rocket Launching)
Champion – Class H (Models), Carson Stehr, Wildwood
Champion – Class I (Building Skills; Legos, Knex, etc.), Nicholas Lentz, Rolling Hills
GRAND CHAMPION (Class A-C), Stephen Peterson, Rolling Hills
GRAND CHAMPION (Class D-E), Grady McAbee, Lone Pine
GRAND CHAMPION (Class F-I), Nicholas Lentz, Rolling Hills
FOODS & NUTRITION
Champion – Class A, Aiden Freer, Lone Pine
Champion – Class B, Grant Vivian, Rolling Hills
Champion – Class C, Evelyn Rohrbach, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion – Class D, Kathryn Mohrhauser, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
RES GRAND CHAMPION, Evelyn Rohrbach, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
GRAND CHAMPION, Grant Vivian, Rolling Hills
FOOD PRESERVATION:
Champion – Food Pres., Class G (Grades 3-6), Avery Iverson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion – Food Pres., Class H (Grades 7+), Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine
RES GRAND CHAMPION, Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
GRAND CHAMPION, Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine
CAKE DECORATING:
Champion – Grades 3-5, Lillie McGee, Baldwin Wide Awake
Champion – Grades 6-7, Avalynn Ptacek, Harmony Hill
Champion – Grades 8-9, N/A
Champion – Grade 10 & Up, N/A
RES GRAND CHAMP, Avalynn Ptacek, Harmony Hill
GRAND CHAMPION, Lillie McGee, Baldwin Wide Awake
FOODS REVUE
Champion – Cloverbuds, N/A
Champion Grades 3 – 5, Jillian Mason, Rolling Hills
Champion Grades 6 – 8, Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion 9th Grade & Over, Jacob Schurtz, Rustic Renegades
RES GRAND CHAMPION, Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
GRAND CHAMPION, Jacob Schurtz, Rustic Renegades
CLOTHING
Champion – Class A, Jillian Mason, Rolling Hills
Champion – Class B, Jarrett Mason, Rolling Hills
Champion – Class C, N/A
Champion – Class D, McKenna Mason, Rolling Hills
Champion – Class E, Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers
Champion – Class F, Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION, Jarrett Mason, Rolling Hills
GRAND CHAMPION, Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers
CLOTHING REVUE
Champion Class G – Cloverbuds, Emma Gessler, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion Class H Grades 3 – 5, Jillian Mason, Rolling Hills
Champion Class I Grades 6 – 8, Jarrett Mason, Rolling Hills
Champion Class J Beginning Sewing Grades 9-12, N/A
Champion Class K – Intermediate (3-4 years experience), McKenna Mason, Rolling Hills
Champion Class L – Advanced (5+ years experience), Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers
RES GRAND CHAMPION, Jarrett Mason, Rolling Hills
GRAND CHAMPION, Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers
KNITTING & CROCHETING
KNITTING
Champion – Class A (Grades 3-6), N/A
Champion – Class B (Grades 7th & Over), N/A
Champion – Class C (Intermediate), Anna Paulson, Rolling Hills
Champion – Class D (Advanced), Evelyn Rohrback, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion – Class E (Machine), N/A
RES GRAND CHAMP KNITTING, Anna Paulson, Rolling Hills
GRAND CHAMPION KNITTING, Evelyn Rohrback, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
CROCHETING
Champion – Class F –Beginners (Grades 3-6), N/A
Champion – Class G – Beginners (7th Grade & Up), Evelyn Rohrback, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion – Class H (Intermediate), Molly Draxler, Bellringers
Champion – Class I (Advanced), Maggie Brown, Rolling Hills
RES GRAND CHAMP CROCHETING, Molly Draxler, Bellringers
GRAND CHAMP CROCHETING, Maggie Brown, Rolling Hills
HOME ENVIRONMENT
Champion – Beginners, Mikayla Kuhl, Hudson Trail Blazers
Champion – Intermediate, Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake
Champion – Advanced, Megan Spott, Springbrook
RES GRAND CHAMPION, Megan Spott, Springbrook
GRAND CHAMPION, Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake
FAMILY & CHILD DEVELOPMENT
Champion – Class A Grades 3 – 6, Alannah Curtis, Lone Pine
Champion – Class B Grades 7th & up, Kelsie Nawrocki, Lone Pine
Champion – Class C Adopt a Friend, N/A
Champion – Health, Tiergan McWilliams, Springbrook
Champion – Consumer Savvy, N/A
RES GRAND CHAMPION, Alannah Curtis, Lone Pine
GRAND CHAMPION, Kelsie Nawrocki, Lone Pine
IN DEPTH DISPLAYS & YOUTH LEADERSHIP
Champion – In Depth Displays, Keagan Kuhl, Hudson Trail Blazers
Champion Youth Leadership, Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers
RESERVE GRAND CHAMP, Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers
GRAND CHAMPION, Keagan Kuhl
CLUB SCRAPBOOKS
1st PLACE – Forest Timberwolves
2nd PLACE – Roberts Ribbon Reapers
3rd PLACE – Riverside
OPEN CLASS CHAMPIONS
Grand Champion Field Crops – Robert Ickler
Reserve Grand Champion Field Crops – Robert Ickler
Grand Champion Vegetables – Susan Aune-Pederson, Hammond
Reserve Grand Champion Vegetables – Susan Aune-Pederson, Hammond
Grand Champion Fruit – Susan Aune-Pederson, Hammond
Reserve Grand Champion Fruit – Susan Aune-Pederson, Hammond
Grand Champion Cut Flowers – Margaret Ohman, Woodville
Reserve Grand Champion Cut Flowers – Rita Palewicz, Glenwood City
Grand Champion Potted Plant – Margaret Ohman, Woodville
Reserve Grand Champion Potted Plant – Luke Wittkop, Deer Park
Grand Champion Arrangement – Nancy Nichols, Baldwin
Reserve Grand Champion Arrangement – Barb Ramberg, Baldwin
Grand Champion Natural Sciences – Renee Boe, Deer Park
Reserve Grand Champion Natural Sciences – Audrey Ludovico, Amery
Grand Champion Arts & Crafts – Theresa Hoffman
Reserve Grand Champion Arts & Crafts – Donna Thompson
Grand Champion Fine Arts – Nancy Nichols, Baldwin
Reserve Grand Champion Fine Arts – Amanda Baker
Grand Champion Exceptional Persons – Karen Langfeldt
Reserve Grand Champion Exceptional Persons – Karen Langfeldt
Grand Champion Antiques – Tammy Frank, New Richmond
Reserve Grand Champion Antiques – Mary Frey, Baldwin
Grand Champion Photography – Amy Boldt, Baldwin
Reserve Grand Champion Photography – Mary Ellen Alexander
Grand Champion Woodworking – Al Anderson, Glenwood City
Reserve Grand Champion Woodworking – Al Anderson, Glenwood City
Grand Champion Foods & Nutrition – Barb Ramberg, Baldwin
Reserve Grand Champion Foods & Nutrition – Megan Frye, Baldwin
Grand Champion Food Preservation – Kirstin Thompson, Woodville
Reserve Grand Champion Food Preservation – Susie Aune-Pederson, Hammond
Grand Champion Recipe Challenge – Audrey Ludovico, Amery
Grand Champion Clothing – Barb Ramberg, Baldwin
Reserve Grand Champion Clothing – Sharon Stauffer, Glenwood City
Grand Champion Knitting – Virginia Ducklow, River Falls
Reserve Grand Champion Knitting – Rita Hawley, Baldwin
Grand Champion Crocheting – Kelly Clark, Glenwood City
Reserve Grand Champion Crocheting – Julie Solberg, Hammond
Grand Champion Quilt –Marvel Gregerson, Baldwin
Reserve Grand Champion Quilt – Pam Caduff, Hudson
Grand Champion Home Furnishings – Debby Phillips, Roberts
Reserve Grand Champion Home Furnishings – Teri Foerster, Baldwin
Senior Citizen Champions
Grand Champion – Karen Behl, New Richmond
Reserve Grand Champion –Judy Ziegler, Glenwood City
