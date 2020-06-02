The 2020 St. Croix Fair will not be held.
In a news release to media outlets, the Fair Board announced Tuesday morning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to "postpone" the 2020 St. Croix County Fair, originally scheduled for July 15-19.
"The impact of this decision will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration," the release stated. "We are heartbroken for the businesses, family farms, competitors and exhibitors, community groups and all others who rely on and look forward to our annual event. To diminish the importance of the Fair experience is never our goal, yet we do not want to compromise the health and safety of one single person."
The 2021 Fair is scheduled for July 14-18.
