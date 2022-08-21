Attached is the final few St. Croix County Fair champions which were not available when the original list was released.
CULTURAL ARTS MUSIC AND THEATRE ARTS
Champion Vocal Performance: Amelia Blasing, Riverside
Champion String Performance: Benjamin Belisle, Tri River Voyagers
Champion Theatrical Performance: Aloyious Lentz, Rolling Hills
Grand Champion Music and Theatre: Amelia Blasing, Riverside
Reserve Grand Champion Music and Theatre: Aloyious Lentz, Rolling Hills
NATURAL RESOURCE COMPETITIVE SHOOT ARCHERY
Champion Novice Archery-with aids: Wesley Nichols, Harmony Hills
Champion grade 3 Archery-no aids: Katelyn Schalla, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion grade 3-5 Archery-with aids: Nathan Ostertag, Tri River Voyagers
Champion grade 6-8 Archery-no aids: Heidi Vogler, Riverside
Champion grade 9-13 Archery-with aids: Dylan Hanson, Double Good
Grand Champion Archery: Madison Ostertag, Tri River Voyagers
Reserve Grand Champion Archery: Dylan Hanson, Double Good
NATURAL RESOURCE COMPETITIVE SHOOT AIR PISTOL
Champion Novice Iron Sights: Heidi Vogler, Riverside
Champion Beginners Scope: William Harshbarger, Rolling Hills
Champion 8th grade Iron Sights: Aloyious Lentz, Rolling Hills
Champion 8th grade Scope: Magnum Moggo, Forest Timberwolves
NATURAL RESOURCE COMPETITIVE SHOOT RIFLE
Champion grade 8 Scope: Ben Larson, Springbrook
Champion grade 9-13 Iron Sights: Ashlee Hanson, Double Good
Champion grade 9-13 Scope: Benjamin Rustand, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
NATURAL RESOURCE SHOTGUN TRAP
Champion grade 8: Ben Larson, Springbrook
Champion grade 9-13: Wyatt Stehr, Lone Pine
Grand Champion Competitive Shoot Gun: Ben Larson, Springbrook
Reserve Grand Champion Competitive Shoot Gun: Dylan Hanson, Double Good
