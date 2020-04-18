In response to the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 virus outbreak, the educators and researchers of UW-Madison Division of Extension St. Croix County have temporarily overhauled our services. By moving youth development trainings to an online format and preparing easy-to-use roadmaps for financial assistance, we’re providing valuable resources at a confusing and concerning time.
The Governor’s “Safer at Home” order prompted Extension to cancel or postpone all in-person workshops, trainings, consultations, and visits. This also applied to the volunteer and partner groups affiliated with Extension, such as 4-H, Master Gardener, and more. Recognizing the usual collaborative opportunities aren’t available. Extension staff are engaging with stakeholders and their neighbors in new ways.
“Extension remains focused on sharing trusted resources and strengthening communities as we adapt and learn in response to this emergency situation,” said Karl Martin, Interim Dean and Director of UW-Madison Extension. Extension staff are transitioning their programming to remote delivery. Individual consultations and group meetings can be held over the phone or over the internet via video-conference. Educational programming is being adapted for online use.
Extension has also created an “Extension Responds” webpage with COVID-19 resources and solutions to everyday issues for Businesses, Families, Agriculture, Health and Wellness, Personal Finances and Youth. This webpage can be accessed at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/covid19/.
Although our office is temporarily closed, St. Croix County Extension staff is still available through email and are regularly checking phones. For questions please contact the following Extension staff.
Area Extension Director Kristen Bruder 715-204-5043 kristen.bruder@wisc.edu
4-H Youth Development Heather Vierling 715-531-1938 heather.vierling@wisc.edu
4-H Youth Development Eileen VanDyk 715-531-1936 eileen.vandyk@wisc.edu
Agriculture Ryan Sterry 715-531-1950 ryan.sterry@wisc.edu
Horticulture Diana Alfuth 715-273-6781 diana.alfuth@wisc.edu
Health and Well-Being Selena Freimark 715-531-1947 Selena.freimark@wisc.edu
FoodWise Katie Bartko 715-531-1934 katie.bartko@wisc.edu
FoodWise Sarah Johnson 715-531-1932 Sarah.b.johnson@wisc.edu
Community Development Kari Weiss 715-531-1941 kari.weiss@wisc.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.