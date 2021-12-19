St. Croix County now has a Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program: CASA of St. Croix County. The announcement was made last month by the Wisconsin CASA Association. This is the 10th local CASA program in Wisconsin and the 14th county in the state to be served by a local program.
CASA Advocates are specially trained volunteers, appointed by a judge, to advocate for the best interest of children in the child welfare system. Through weekly visits with their assigned child, Advocates provide an additional layer of safety while amplifying the voice of vulnerable children.
Dustin Haider has been named as the program’s Executive Director. He brings expertise in communications and operational experience to his role, as well as previous experience working with adolescents. “CASA of St. Croix County will make a positive, lasting impact not just on children in need, but on our communities,” said Haider. “Children with a CASA are more likely to do well in school, will spend less time in Foster Care and less likely to reenter Foster Care, ultimately leading to a safe, permanent home.”
“There is an incredible need throughout Wisconsin for more CASA programs and Advocates, so we are thrilled to expand into St. Croix County,” said Sue Schwartz, State Director of the Wisconsin CASA Association. “Dustin and his team are already recruiting volunteers who want to become Advocates. The creation of this program was months in the making, but the impact will last for many years to come. I’d like to thank everyone who supported the creation of this program, especially the St. Croix County judges for their support.”
“Child protection cases in this county have nearly doubled over the past several years,” said Judge Michael Waterman, St. Croix County Circuit Court. “Many of those children need to be removed from their homes because of parental neglect or abuse. The judges in St. Croix County support CASA because it will provide each child with a responsible and reliable adult who can advocate for the child’s needs and share information about what is happening in the child’s life. We hope CASA Advocates can make a meaningful connection with the child to improve his or her life.”
Judge Waterman adds, “I encourage anyone who has a passion for helping children to consider becoming a CASA Advocate. Sometimes children need just one reliable adult to make all the difference in their lives. An Advocate can be that person at a time when a child is alone and needs someone to count on.”
Recruitment is underway for individuals in St. Croix County interested in becoming CASA Advocates. For more information, contact Dustin Haider via email dhaider@casastcroix.org or call (715) 245-9773.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.