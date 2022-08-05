Each year in the weeks leading up to the St. Croix County Fair, employees of the County participate in a food drive to give back to people in need of food assistance. This year St. Croix County employees donated over 200 pounds of food to the St. Croix Valley Food Bank in Hudson.
The St. Croix Valley Food Bank holds mobile pop-up food pantries in Baldwin, Somerset, Glenwood City, and Deer Park. The pantries are open from 11 a.m. to noon every Thursday of the Month. The location alternates each week.
“The St. Croix Valley Food Bank is very grateful to partner with St. Croix County in reaching our most vulnerable neighbors in need with limited access to food through our mobile “Pop-Up” pantry program,” said Ann Searles, St. Croix Valley Food Bank Executive Director. “It’s support and collaboration from community partners that will get us closer to ending hunger. Thank you, St. Croix County!”
St. Croix County would like to thank the local food pantries and everyone who donates to help those in need. We would also like to give a special thank you to County employees Amy Lessman, Colleen Linder, Sheanah Voeltz, Randi Tolonen, and Julie Nelson who helped organize this food drive.
“My colleagues at St. Croix County continue to impress me with their compassion,” said Adam Kastonek, St. Croix County Public Information Officer. “Whether it is through a donation of food, their time, or how they interact with people in need of our services, this team truly cares about the communities we serve.”
This year at the St. Croix County Fair, the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) raised $2,147 during their annual silent auction, which benefits the Senior Centers in the County to help with special events and outings. Over 340 people stopped by the Public Health Booth to learn about tick safety and prevention. Our team gave out bug spray, tweezers, and informational handouts about tick safety. Fairgoers stopped by the Sheriff’s Office building to meet the deputies and talk about public safety. The Sheriff’s Office and their four-legged partners provided K9 demos.
St. Croix County also had booths at this year’s RiverFest in Hudson. Our Parks Team shared information on Eckert Blufflands Park and the planned bicycle trails connecting Eckert Blufflands to Willow River State Park and the Loop Trail. Kara Rheingans with our Wellness and Resource Management Program shared information about opioid use and offered Narcan and training to those in attendance.
