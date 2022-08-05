Each year in the weeks leading up to the St. Croix County Fair, employees of the County participate in a food drive to give back to people in need of food assistance. This year St. Croix County employees donated over 200 pounds of food to the St. Croix Valley Food Bank in Hudson. 

The St. Croix Valley Food Bank holds mobile pop-up food pantries in Baldwin, Somerset, Glenwood City, and Deer Park. The pantries are open from 11 a.m. to noon every Thursday of the Month. The location alternates each week. 

