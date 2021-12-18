St. Croix County Employees recently participated in a campaign to give back to our community. Together County Employees donated $9,070 to the United Way of St. Croix Valley. All donations stay local to help the United Way support the health, education, and financial stability of the people of St. Croix County.
This is part of an annual campaign held by County Employees to help support the important services provided by the United Way. The campaign is led in large part by Brad Beckman, Administrator of the Aging and Disability Resource Center of St. Croix County. Over the past eight years, Brad has helped organize this campaign with the help of a team of volunteers. Brad has decided it is time for him to retire in December, making this his last time participating in this campaign as a County employee. The County would like to thank Brad for his leadership in this campaign and for his service to the people of St. Croix County.
“It has been an honor to work with a variety of employees that share the care and compassion of the mission of the United Way,” Beckman explained. “Over the years, I have seen a variety of creative ideas to generate funds. I have also seen the direct impact of the funds remaining in our County and benefiting programs.”
Stated Lisa Murphy, United Way St. Croix Valley Executive Director: “We are tremendously grateful for the generosity of St. Croix County’s team each year and impressed by their dedication to serving the community. We especially appreciate all that Brad has done over the years to ensure the success of the campaign. He has helped make a real impact for the people that live in St. Croix County and his enthusiasm will be truly missed!”
We want to give thanks to all County employees and the United Way for their dedication to our community. We encourage everyone to be kind this holiday season and give back to those in your community in any way you can.
