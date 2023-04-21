Aaron Sundeen, the president of the St. Croix County Economic Development Corporation, and Bill Rubin, the corporation’s executive director, provided a short presentation to the full county board last week, saying that small business makes up the backbone of the local economy and that celebrating the local successes was important.

Sundeen a longtime resident of Hudson and employee of Derrick Companies in New Richmond, said National Small Business Week will be held April 30-May 6.

