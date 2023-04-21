Aaron Sundeen, the president of the St. Croix County Economic Development Corporation, and Bill Rubin, the corporation’s executive director, provided a short presentation to the full county board last week, saying that small business makes up the backbone of the local economy and that celebrating the local successes was important.
Sundeen a longtime resident of Hudson and employee of Derrick Companies in New Richmond, said National Small Business Week will be held April 30-May 6.
During his short presentation, Sundeen stated:
• As an economic development corporation, the local group “lines up a lot of meetings in St. Croix County with those businesses – we take pictures and recognize them.”
• Small businesses make a huge impact – they represent 99.9% of all the businesses and account for almost 63% of new net jobs.
• There are 33.2 million small businesses in the U.S., nearly 462,000 in Wisconsin, and 2,600 in St. Croix County.
The Main Street Bounceback Program that came out during COVID continues, Sundeen said.
In the West Central Wisconsin Region, St. Croix County has helped 174 applicants garner $1.74 million from those programs.
Sundeen said St. Croix County will continue to assist area small businesses in filling vacancies.
Rubin said, “You don’t get to be a big business if you don’t start as a small business. Think of it in the context of main street businesses - it could be industrial park properties, the butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker – I thought every candle has been invented. There is now a spiral candle on the market. It burns better, it burns slower … and doing business in Hudson, Wisconsin. Everyday … is small business day, and we appreciate the support of this board.”
