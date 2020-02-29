The St. Croix County Democratic Party announced Tuesday a chili cook-off, which will bring together state lawmakers, candidates for state and local office, and oft-neglected rural Wisconsin voters.
The Democratic Party will host the chili cook-off at its campaign headquarters, located at 1480 10th Avenue in Baldwin. The event will kick-off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, and all who are interested are welcome to attend.
Part of the Party’s rural outreach effort, residents will have an opportunity to share their thoughts with current and prospective legislators while also being welcomed into the St. Croix County Democrats’ community—and at a time when many feel their own communities are deeply divided.
St. Croix County Democratic Party Co-Chair, Dr. Danielle Johnson, DVM, shares, “This event will be a unique opportunity to meet current lawmakers and several candidates representing all levels of government in a fun, casual atmosphere. We love our communities in western Wisconsin and this is how we show it—getting together, sharing a meal, and fighting for the bragging rights to the best Dem’s chili in St. Croix County.”
Says St. Croix County Democratic Party Communications Chair, Sarah O’Neill, “I think we’re all craving hope right now, and a deeper sense of community. Coming together and breaking cornbread with our neighbors is one powerful way we can help breakdown walls and foster connection.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.