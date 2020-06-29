The Village of Woodville announced on its Facebook page within the last hour:
Regarding the flooding event, an emergency declaration has been made by St. Croix County. Any businesses and homeowners with storm/flood damage should call 2-1-1 to report their damage. This will assist the county in damage assessment and allow them to gather further information regarding shelter needs and if volunteers are needed to help with clean up. Clean up efforts can include debris removal, muck-out, mold mitigation & remediation, roof tarping, among several other resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.