Two weeks ago, St. Croix County had 20 COVID-19 confirmed cases.

Monday, that number has more than doubled to 49, according to its Public Health office with 25 of those 49 recovered.

Neighboring Pierce County has seen its cases rise as well. Two weeks ago, the number was 10, but Monday the number increased to 22.

Other neighboring counties' total according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily update, include Dunn at 20, Polk at six and Pepin with one.

Fourteen counties in Wisconsin have seen at least 100 cases:

Milwaukee 5,005

Brown 2,102

Racine 1,034

Kenosha 848

Dane 538

Waukesha 482

Rock 432

Walworth 284

Washington 149

Fond du Lac 142

Outagamie 142

Winnebago 124

Ozaukee 122

Dodge 108

Two weeks ago, the State of Wisconsin had 8,236 cases and 340 deaths. Today, those totals now stand at 12,687 and 459 deaths.

