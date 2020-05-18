Two weeks ago, St. Croix County had 20 COVID-19 confirmed cases.
Monday, that number has more than doubled to 49, according to its Public Health office with 25 of those 49 recovered.
Neighboring Pierce County has seen its cases rise as well. Two weeks ago, the number was 10, but Monday the number increased to 22.
Other neighboring counties' total according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily update, include Dunn at 20, Polk at six and Pepin with one.
Fourteen counties in Wisconsin have seen at least 100 cases:
Milwaukee 5,005
Brown 2,102
Racine 1,034
Kenosha 848
Dane 538
Waukesha 482
Rock 432
Walworth 284
Washington 149
Fond du Lac 142
Outagamie 142
Winnebago 124
Ozaukee 122
Dodge 108
Two weeks ago, the State of Wisconsin had 8,236 cases and 340 deaths. Today, those totals now stand at 12,687 and 459 deaths.
