The measure, if approved by the full county board, will ask if residents support increased spending for public safety
A measure to ask voters to support additional spending for public safety in St. Croix County has passed its first test.
St. Croix County residents, if the measure continues to move forward, will be asked via referendum on the April 2023 ballot whether they would support an increase to cover ever-increasing costs being incurred by the county’s Public Safety.
To that end, the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, Dec. 1, approved a resolution authorizing a referendum question that would allow the county to increase the county’s tax levy for public safety.
The amount of dollars the county would seek would be an annual increase in the levy of $3,535,507.
In providing background information to the committee, County Administrator Ken Witt wrote: “St. Croix County has identified a need for additional public safety personnel. As one of the fastest growing counties in Wisconsin, our staffing has not kept pace with the demands for service. The State of Wisconsin limits the amount of property taxes a municipality can collect each year. To exceed the levy limit, the municipality needs voter approval through a county-wide referendum.”
Witt told the committee at the Dec. 1 meeting that he sees the referendum as a “release valve.”
“The state of Wisconsin … 10 years ago or so put in tax levy limits that sets limits to the amount of growth due to net new construction,” Witt said.
The County Board of Supervisors will consider placing the Public Safety referendum question on the ballot for April 4, 2023.
Because it’s one of the fastest growing counties in the state, Witt said the rate of growth and demand for services has increased at a faster pace than what the net new construction has allowed.
Witt pointed to statements made by Judge Scott Needham that “supports that data that we’ve been seeing when he talks about the number of felony cases that have increased. If you look at the complexity of the cases now from 10 years ago, there’s more felony cases in front of the court system.”
Witt said the total number of cases aren’t up significantly, “so what you see are a decrease in the smaller types of cases that the sheriff’s office is handling, but more increases in more complex cases.”
Saying the issue is a capacity limit, Witt said the resolution would help relieve that capacity issue. “You only have so much time in the day to handle the crimes and issues and things get prioritized to the felonies, obviously. That’s where the sheriff’s office has shifted their resources. We need to increase the resources, increase the capacity within the justice services department … it’s all just population based. The population goes up, the demand for everything else goes up with it.”
In the background information provided to the committee, Witt wrote: “Since 2006, the county population has grown by 19%. Calls for service to the Sheriff’s Office have increased by 25%. The Sheriff’s Office is responding to over 20,000 more calls for service annually than it had in 2006, while staffing levels have remained stagnant. Part of the Public Safety plan is for additional support of the District Attorney’s Office. The number of felony cases have increased by 54% since 2006. The additional support staff and addition of an attorney to handle CHIPS (Child in Need of Protection and/or Services) cases will help the state-funded attorneys in the District Attorney’s Office focus on the increasing complexity of criminal felony cases.”
He went on to state, “As the population has grown and expectation for services expanded, the county has had to choose between what the community wants and what the budget provides. After many years of finding creative ways to bridge the ever-widening gap, we have fallen far behind on the demand for services in public safety.”
What will the $3.5-plus million per year buy?
The list of positions the county would like to add under the referendum are as follows:
• Eight Sheriff Deputies
•Four Correction Deputies
• Three Investigators – two in sheriff’s office, one in District Attorney’s office
• Two Pre-Trial Case Managers
Two Support Staff – one in justice services, one in District Attorney’s office
• Two Deputy Clerk of Courts
• One CHIPS Attorney within the corporation counsel’s office but will shift CHIPS cases from the district attorney’s office to the corporation counsel’s office, thereby providing some attorney relief within the DA’s office
• Two Co-Responders – these are currently ARPA funded positions within Health and Human Services who go out “on-scene” during specific cases.
“You can see where these positions are being added,” Witt said, “and how that might increase our capacity and increase the stress that you’re hearing from the staff … the stress that they have and the workloads that they have.”
This will allow the county to “catch up with the needs we have,” Witt said.
Path going forward
If passed next April, the funding for the new positions would be out of the 2024 budget. Though there may be ways to expedite some of the funding so it takes effect in 2023, Witt said that was an issue they would consider if the referendum were approved.
If the measure passes the full county board, the Corporation Counsel would be directed to prepare a Notice of Referendum, including the date of the referendum, the entire text of the question, as well as an explanatory statement of the effect of either a yes or no vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.