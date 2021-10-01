St. Croix County will be hosting the Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Collection for residents, farmers, businesses and churches. The collection will take place at the Town of Hudson Highway Shop, located at 666 E. Highway 12, just east of Hudson.
All paints and stains are charged a fee. Fees are charged by the size of the can, not the volume of paint within the can. Please combine cans of similar material if possible, to save money. Fees are $25/5-gallon container and $5/any other smaller container, for instance 4 1-gallon containers would be $20, and 4 1-pint containers would be $20. All fees are payable by credit or debit card, cash or check.
Examples of the types of hazardous waste accepted: aerosol cans, adhesives/glues, cleaners/spot removers, corrosives/lye, drain/toilet bowl cleaners, pesticides/insecticides/herbicides, fluorescent lights, household rechargeable batteries, mercury thermometers/thermostats, old fuel, paint/shellac/varnish/stain/paint stripper/solvents/polishes.
HOUSEHOLD COLLECTION
Thursday, Oct. 7 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 8 from 12-5 p.m.
Households do not need to pre-register. Most items (except paints/stains) are accepted without any charge. For a more comprehensive list see our website for the A-Z Recycle and Disposal guide: www.sccwi.gov/Recycling.
FARM, BUSINESS + CHURCH COLLECTION
Friday, Oct. 8 from 9:00-11 a.m.
Farms: The first 500 lbs. of qualifying hazardous waste are free. Fees for paints/stains will apply and are the same as households. Over 500 lbs. additional fees will apply.
Pre-registration is required for farms. Call 715.531.1907 or download the form from our website and email it by Thursday, Sept. 30 to kris.poston@sccwi.gov.
Businesses/Churches: To be eligible to participate, businesses must generate less than 220 lbs. of hazardous waste per month to qualify as a very small quantity generator (VSQG).
The business/church collection is a fee-based service event. Fees for paints/stains will apply and are the same as households. Fees for all other items will be based on weight.
Pre-registration is required. Call 715.531.1907 or download the form from our website and email it by Thursday, Sept. 30 to kris.poston@sccwi.gov.
