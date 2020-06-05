The St. Croix County Board ratified the State of Emergency announced May 29 during its monthly board meeting June 2.
The State of Emergency was announced on May 29 due to the riots and civil commotion in Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties.
Sheriff Scott Knudson was in attendance and explained the County’s actions since the riots began in the Twin Cities area. St. Croix County reached heightened awareness since one of the four officers fired for their involvement in the George Floyd case lives in Oakdale, which is eight miles from our borders, he said.
The night of May 28, he continued, reports were gathered of plans coming into Hudson and the St. Croix River Crossing.
“We took a proactive approach to ease anxiety,” Knudson said, as the request for mutual aid was put out and 15 different agencies responded over those next 72 hours.
Knudson said for those who think we are out of the woods, he said, he’s heard of protest plans until June 13.
“I don’t know if it’s going to end,” he said, noting, plans could be in the works all the way until court verdicts are reached.
Supervisor Carah Koch asked for those who don’t know, what the State of Emergency means. Knudson replied, it could be used for emergency road closures or direct traffic if the situation warrants itself.
Supervisor Tim Hall was one of the first to have questions, noting he wasn’t in favor of the ordinance as is, because he wasn’t comfortable without having an open-ended date.
Supervisor Scottie Ard stated she was in favor as is, so Law Enforcement and Emergency Management can respond immediately.
Supervisor Judy Achterhof replied communication has to be better because she got calls from businesses in her district, wondering if they had to close, due to the State of Emergency, since they just reopened after the SaferinHome order was lifted.
Supervisors also asked about Wisconsin National Guard deployment. Knudson said it depends on where they were deployed to as currently they are in Milwaukee and Madison.
Public Health guidelines
The other major discussion was Public Health guidelines for reopening.
Administrator Pat Thompson explained after the SaferatHome order was lifted by the State Supreme Court and nothing came down from the State after that, all 72 counties were left on their own, so they issued guidelines of their own, not an order, after the lifting.
Public Health Administrator Kelli Engen then updated the Board about the new Dashboard on the County’s COVID-19 website. As of June 2, there were 99 COVID-19 cases in the county, 52 of which have recovered. There were 26 probable cases (i.e. close contact with people who tested positive), with 21 recoveries.
Engen and Laurie Diaby, Public Health Supervisors, explained St. Croix County’s guidelines were done to help implement the spread of COVID-19 between customers and businesses.
Both also stated, they’ve been in contact with schools on guidelines for reopening in person.
Supervisors questioned Engen if she believes we’ve reached our peak in COVID-19. She said with 47 new cases in the last 14 days, she doesn’t see a peak or living off.
More than one Supervisor brought up being more communicative with the public. Ard believes hitting each city or Village’s Chamber of Commerce would be prudent, as they have the best relationship with businesses.
In a related topic, Adam Kastonek, Public Information Officer, was introduced to the Board. Kastonek started last week and one of his first duties was issuing the State of Emergency. He added one of his goals is to be transparent as possible..
Engen responded to a question about hospitalization and said two different facilities currently have at least one COVID-19 patient.
She also said the guidelines were about keeping family businesses safe.
“I’m not looking to become enforcement,” she said, which was echoed by Thompson.
“This is not a directive,” he said.
