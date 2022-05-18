-There are an estimated 32.5 million small businesses in the U.S., including more than 461,500 in Wisconsin and 2,300 employer establishments in St. Croix County. Estimated employment of employer establishments in St. Croix is 32,280. The number of employer establishments in Pierce County is estimated at 780, which employ 7,100 persons. The number of employer establishments in Polk County is estimated at 1,120, which employ 14,125 persons.
-99.9 percent of all businesses in the U.S. are small businesses
-61.2 million people in the U.S. are employed by small businesses
-46.8 percent of U.S. employees are employed by small businesses
