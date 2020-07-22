St. Croix County Administrator Patrick Thompson Accepts New Position

After 9 years in the role of St. Croix County Administrator, Patrick Thompson has accepted a new position with Winnebago County in Illinois as their Administrator. Thompson made the announcement to the St. Croix County Board on July 21. This move will bring Thompson closer to family in southern Wisconsin. His last day will be August 18, 2020.
Thompson became for St. Croix County’s first Administrator when he was appointed by the County Board in 2011. During his time as Administrator his thoughtful and innovative approach to local government helped position St. Croix County for future growth. To accommodate this growth, he led the effort to build the county’s new Health Care Campus, Health and Human Services (HHS), and Highway facilities to increase the efficiency of government services and better serve the people of St. Croix County. “It only seems like yesterday that I joined St. Croix County,” said Thompson. “During this time, we have made many significant improvements for this county’s future. Over the course of my lengthy career, I have worked as Administrator in 5 different counties. The St. Croix County workforce is second to none.”
“I’ve had the privilege to work with Pat for the past 8 years,” said David Peterson, St. Croix County Board Chair. I’ve always been impressed with his expertise. I believe I speak for the rest of the board in saying that his leadership will be missed. I wish him the best in his future endeavors.” The County Board will decide how to proceed with the leadership transition. We would like to thank Pat for his service, his leadership, and his compassion for the people of St. Croix County.
About the County Administrator The St. Croix County Administrator is the Chief Administrative Officer of the county under Wisconsin Statute §59.18. The Administrator coordinates and directs all administrative and management functions of county government not otherwise vested by law to boards, commissions, or elected officials. This position was established in 2011 to bring professional management to county government.
