Monday's daily update of COVID-19 cases by the Department of Health Services throughout Wisconsin shows St. Croix County now has 29 confirmed cases.
Fourteen of those have recovered, according to its Pubic Health office. For neighboring counties, Dunn has 14, Pierce has 13, Polk has five and Pepin has zero.
Eleven counties now have at least 100 counties. Those are:
Milwaukee 4,022
Brown 1,924
Kenosha 693
Dane 474
Waukesha 409
Walworth 240
Washington 118
Outagamie 117
Ozaukee 107
Fond du Lac 101
Winnebago 100
As of Friday, the DHS reported nearly 50 of confirmed cases have recovered, while 47 percent were diagnosed within the last t30 days and four percent were deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.