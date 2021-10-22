The St. Croix Central School District had a referendum last April which called for expanding its four-year-old kindergarten capacity, its career and technical education spaces at the high school and boosting staff salaries.
There were two questions spread out among those features. Both failed.
While social media shouldn’t be held as a litmus test, two general consensus options started to form on sites after the failed vote: Why these options were needed were poorly communicated to the public and the timing, as it was in a year of COVID-19 headlines and nothing else.
To go back to the drawing board, the School District established a Community Task Force, made up of selected public members, administration, school board members and architects so the District and the public are crystal clear with each other if a referendum is to be tried again.
High School Concerns
According to minutes from the first two meetings, over 20 people toured the high school, with a designed focus on the spaces previously listed. The career and technical spaces at the high school have remained largely intact since the high school was built in 1998.
Multiple questions arose. Some of them were:
- The small engines room posing a safety hazard due to the size of the equipment, the number of the students in the space and the size of the projects the students are working on.
- The metals room having those same questions along with outdated equipment.
- Those same issues surfaced for the woodshop along with proper ventilation to remove sawdust from the space.
- The finishing area where students varnish and stain their projects was a former storage space with improper ventilation.
- The greenhouse doesn’t have enough space to grow the amount of food they would like to. Furthermore, the facility has water damage, leaking windows and roofs, as well as temperature control concerns.
- The former Panther’s Den, which business students were able to sell Panther merchandise is now the virtual school hub. There is no current physical space.
- The FACS (Family and Consumer Science) room serves as both a culinary and sewing area. The District is starting to see an increased interest in sewing and quilting which poses a problem as it would like to provide an adequate facility. Furthermore, the District’s plans is for the room to be a prototype of what life would be like in a commercial kitchen. That means upgrading appliances and equipment.
The task force agreed with all those safety concerns and in addition, saw difficulty with emergency egress within all of the career tech spaces. They believed open houses should be held so the public can see what those rooms look like. Those can be held before, during and after academic and extracurricular events.
