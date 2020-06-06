The St. Croix Central School Board heard about future enrollment projections during its Learning Meeting June 1.
The presentation came from Hazel Reinhardt, former state demographer for Minnesota.
Reinhardt explained that since 2011-12, the District’s resident enrollment (excluding Early Childhood) increased by 16 students. Furthermore, since then, the total enrollment (excluding Early Childhood) increased by 246 students. The increase was driven by the Virtual Charter Academy, which opened in 2014-15. The significance of the Charter Academy was shown as since 2014-15, the number of nonresidents that have enrolled in the District have increased from 81 in 2014-15 to 274 for the 2019-20 year.
Reinhardt then talked about net migration at each school. Net migration fluctuates from year to year and has been positive in the elementary grades since the fall of 2014. The middle school grades have been positive the last two years and large net inflows at the high school since fall of 2014.
Reinhardt said, according to her five year projections, the elementary school will have 20 to 41 fewer students than today, the middle school will have 32 to 42 fewer students and 9-12 will see 131 to 179 more students.
Since these are projections, Reinhardt also told the Board the factors on what could cause the numbers to change: future enrollment in the Virtual Charter Academy, the projected low fertility of births (2019 births were down from 2018 in Wisconsin) and COVID-19, which Reinhardt said is projected to cause a recession for a minimum of two years.
Reinhardt said she didn’t get a lot of information from developers about new housing projects, which Board members questioned as proposed housing developments could be another factor in projection numbers. Board members were also curious to find out the numbers of the district’s enrollment of students who are in the schools minus Virtual Academy. The Board members thanked Reinhardt for her work.
In other news, the Board:
— Announced a Virtual Graduation for 12 p.m., Saturday, July 25. Previously, a ceremony was set for the same day in the High School Gymnasium. However, it was announced during the May 18 board meeting, Superintendent Tim Widiker said administration gathered information from several sources, including legal counsel, local and state health agencies and area principals/superintendents. After those recommendations, the administration followed the guidelines of health experts in going the route of a virtual ceremony.
— Announced the Budget Hearing and Annual Meeting will be pushed back from July 27 to October 5.
— Announced the following personnel changes: the termination of Peri Hoff as the boys assistant and girls head soccer coach; the hires of Samantha Martell as the middle school/high school business education teacher; Mauritz Kools as the boys head soccer coach and Thomas Fuller as the boys assistant soccer coach.
