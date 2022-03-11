The St. Croix Central School Board approved multiple personnel changes during last month’s board meeting.
Resignations were accepted for the following:
-- Cynthia Beamer and Stephanie Thompson as special education paraprofessionals.
-- Becky Sundeen and Kathryn Regnier as junior varsity and middle school volleyball coaches.
-- Patrick Neumann as a high school science teacher
-- Tammy Merth as a virtual administrative assistant
-- Pam Stave as an assistant cook
Sundeen was named as the middle school volleyball coach, while Beamer will replace Merth. Spencer Trainor was named as assistant baseball coach. Ben Porten was hired as the high school spring strength and conditioning coordinator.
Workforce Innovation Grant
Northwood Technical College’s Liz Pizzi and SCC technical education teacher Garret Wenzel gave an update to the board on the workforce innovation grant.
Chippewa Valley Technical College’s RESTORE (Restoring Employment through Support, Training Outreach, Recruitment and Education) program will be partnering with Northwood Technical College, St. Croix Central and fellow high schools Bloomer and Osseo-Fairchild to address the workforce shortage in the manufacturing industry throughout northwest Wisconsin. CVTC was selected to receive the $10 million grant through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
Wenzel said he wanted SCC to get involved due to numbers.
“Being a one-person technical education department, we don’t have access to the fancy equipment that large high schools have,” he said.
Plans are in the works to design a manufacturing center in St. Croix County as the area technical colleges don’t have room. A targeted area could be maintenance technicians.
“There are 485 jobs open in St. Croix County for technicians,” Pizzi said. “There jobs are going unfulfilled at this point.”
Other items
The Board received up to date enrollment figures. In Feb., there were 1,609 students in 4K through grade 12, a decrease from one student in Jan. Also of note, the open enrollment count for student coming in are 346 compared to students leaving are 121. Virtual charter students are also included in that count, which is 225.
