St. Croix School District voters will have to make a decision in the upcoming Spring Election.
The School Board approved in a meeting earlier this month questions which will appear on the April 5 ballot.
The main question will deal with the District issuing bonds not to exceed $30 million for improvements in all three buildings with the main ones being at the elementary and high school.
Elementary – The construction and equipping of a 4K addition. “4K students, teachers and families deserve equitable experiences,” summarized in District handouts. With 4K classes at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hammond besides those at the Elementary School in Roberts, Trinity students have limited access to resources and staffing. A proposed drawing shows an 8,600 square foot addition with four 4K classrooms, a resource space and a 4K playground.
High School – A career and technical education addition. The proposed drawing would expand the designing and manufacturing section, which includes a wood, metal and auto shop and a graphics lab. There would also be an agriculture/greenhouse and culinary expansion, which would include a commercial kitchen lab.
In addition, there would be increased parking capacity and site access, reconstructing the track, installing synthetic turf and expanding bleacher capacity. In an ideal world, Superintendent Tim Widiker explained previously, junior varsity football and varsity boys and girls soccer would be playing at the high school. That doesn’t always happen as the condition of the field has forced matches to be played elsewhere, including the middle school field. Furthermore, he said, chunks of the track are falling apart and drainage issues are popping up throughout, which means, it’s not a matter of if but when SCC won’t be able to host track meets or practice on it anymore.
In addition all three buildings would be getting heating, ventilating and air-condition upgrades along with technology improvements.
The cost of these projects was set at $30 million, because that number means a zero tax impact increase due to existing debt falling off.
These improvements were the findings of the Community Task Force, which spent the fall and winter months researching the needs of the District buildings. The Task Force was made up of community members, staff members and administrators.
In addition, the other question approved for the April election was for the District to exceed its revenue cap for a period of 10 years, starting next year and lasting through the 2031-32 year, for the purpose of paying the costs of competitive staff compensation, technology and other District operating expenses. The amount was $1,350,000 next year and $375,000 for the remaining nine years.
