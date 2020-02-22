The St. Croix Central School District which has seen their administration remain stable the last couple of years will be looking to replace two key positions at the end of the school year.
Monday night, during their monthly board meeting, the Board accepted the resignation of High School Assistant Principal/High School Athletic Director Jason Koele.
Koele has been with the District since August 2011. He started as its High School Band Director before being named to his current position at the start of the 2017-18 school year. He resigned to take an administration position in Missouri to be closer to his wife’s family.
The Board also accepted the retirement of Director of Special Education/Student Services Pat Basche. Basche is wrapping up a long career in education, which have included the last seven years at St. Croix Central.
In other news, the Board:
-- Heard a brief presentation of the fourth grade play “The Knight at Dawn Kids” which will be 6 p.m., Monday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 7 at the SCC Community Auditorium.
-- Approved a co-op agreement with the Baldwin-Woodville School District for boys hockey.
