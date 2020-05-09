Holly Spoo was named as the new girls basketball coach for St. Croix Central as approved by the School Board during a Learning and Special meeting Monday night.
Spoo is a New Richmond High School graduate who moved onto the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where she was a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year and a national champion at UW-Oshkosh.
After graduating, Spoo has coached collegiately for the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Wayne State College, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and McKendree University.
In other news, the Board:
— Heard from President Howard Kruschke who read a letter from the Hudson Police Department thanking teachers Brian Millar and Garrett Wenzel for their help in making face shields for the department.
— Kruschke was also proud to report the High School was ranked 48th in the latest rankings of U.S. News and World Report of Best Wisconsin High Schools out of 551. The following methodology was used: College Readiness, 30 percent; Math and Reading Proficiency, 20 percent; Math and Reading Performance, 20 percent, Underserved Student Performance, 10 percent; College Curriculum Breadth, 10 percent and Graduation Rate, 10 percent. The only high schools ranked above Central in western Wisconsin was Turtle Lake (28th), Eau Claire Memorial (30th) and Hudson (36th),
— Approved the hires of Thomas Fuller as a high school physical education/health teacher and Tracie Crowley as the FBLA director. Resignations were also approved for Sandy Brecht as a middle school cook, William Manore as a bus driver and Ryan Wood as the FBLA director.
—Held discussion about what to do with Summer School. As per Gov. Evers’ extension of the SaferatHome order, schools are closed through June 30, eliminating Summer School for June. Superintendent Tim Widiker said the July swimming lessons at Klaas-Jonas Pool in Ellsworth are still on schedule. August plans are still up in the air as past years it served as an aid for those students who needed extra help for the upcoming year, but now, thanks to COVID-19, all cards on the table.
— Discussed showing some form of appreciation or thanks to staff for their work since schools closed. Signs were placed in staff members’ yards thanking them for their service, but members were thinking of doing more.
