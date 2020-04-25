The St. Croix Central School District filled out its administration team for the 2020-21 school year Monday night.
The Board approved the hires of Brian Johnson as assistant principal/activities director and Leah Voelker as special education director/student services.
Johnson will be coming from the Hudson School District, where he was a High School Science teacher, department chair and Wrestling coach. Over 35 people applied for the job. He replaces Jason Koele, who resigned to take an administrator job in Missouri.
Voelker spent the last two years at the Special Education director for Osceola. She previously was a paraprofessional, Special Ed teacher and School Psychologist at various schools. Thirteen people applied for that position. Voelker is replacing Pat Basche, who will retire at the end of the year.
In other personnel news, the Board this month approved the hirings of Kali Gorman as a second grade teacher and Peri Hoff as head girls’ soccer and assistant boys’ soccer coach.
Resignations were also approved for Ty Ketz as head girls basketball coach/high school physical education/health teacher, Ryan Wood as high school business information technology teacher, Becky Dillon as head dance coach, Jeanne Jeske as elementary paraprofessional, Lynn Goss and Laura Anderson as middle school paraprofessionals.
In other action, the Board:
— Announced its graduation ceremony will be 5 p.m., Saturday, July 25 at the Tom Sempf High School Gymnasium.
— Agreed to pay spring co-curricular staff their full pay.
— Thanked John Hueg for his 15 years of service to the Board as he chose not to seek reelection in the April election. David Olsen and Bryan Kofal were given the Oath of Offices to serve on the Board for the next three years.
— Approval to Fern Lawn Care to provide lawn care services for the District, starting in the summer of 2020 through the summer of 2022.
