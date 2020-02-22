Every other Friday, SCC Middle School sets aside an hour of club time in the afternoon that students are able to choose an activity or club to participate in. The clubs are fluid, and on average, there are about 15 students that attend Mrs. Langman’s tie-blanket club. Jane Kerber, the SCC library paraprofessional, came up with the idea because of a tie-blanket she received while receiving treatments. It was a great comfort to her, and Mrs. Langman and the students wanted to bring comfort to others spending time in infusion centers. They chose to donate to Western Wisconsin Health because of the wonderful partnership with St. Croix Central School District. Mrs. Langman also received infusions at WWH and wanted to contribute to the facility and nursing staff who were so kind and caring during a difficult time. Thanks to all of the amazing and talented club members. WWH appreciates your hearts and kindness to our patients very much!
Pictured are the seven sixth and seventh graders that presented the blankets to WWH and have attended every tie blanket session since Oct. 4: Kenzie Anderson, Ella Bourget, Ella Janski, Cadence Trudell, Taya Peterson, Destiny Meyer and Myah Bihner. Also pictured: Jane Kerber, Library Paraprofessional, Amanda Langman, 7th Grade Language Arts Teacher, Emily Koehler, Cancer Center RN, Linda Austin, Cancer Center RN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.