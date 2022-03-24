The St. Croix Central School District named new principals for the middle and high school last week.
Pete Nusbaum is filling in at the high school, replacing Kurt Soderberg, who has taken a sabbatical leave, according to Superintendent Tim Widiker, in an email to district residents.
Nusbaum was the middle school principal. Chance Langness, the previous assistant middle school principal will assume middle school principal duties. Jackie Palmer will now be the assistant middle school principal. Palmer was previously a special education teacher at the middle school.
Nusbaum was in his fifth year as middle school principal and before that spent three years as elementary school principal. That’s noteworthy because it continues the streak this year’s freshman class has with Nusbaum as he’ll now have been the principal of that grade since they were second graders.
As for the length these roles will be in place, all Widiker said was “for the time being.”
