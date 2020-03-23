Both St. Croix County and Pierce County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19 each, according to data released from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Monday afternoon.
St. Croix County Public Health Administrator Kelli Engen reported to other media outlets, two of the confirmed cases have evidence of travel, while a third had contact with a traveler.
All three individuals are either isolating at home or in the recovery phase, she added.
Meanwhile, a little more information was released about the latest two cases in Pierce County.
The Ellsworth School District, on its Facebook page, Sunday night, announced two individuals who recently attended the high school band/choir trip to New Orleans tested positive. The trip took place from March 9-14.
"Both individuals identified are isolated at home and resting comfortably," the post said.
The School District also wanted to add some clarification to the trip.
"The group consisted of 44 students, 14 parents and two teaching staff. When our group left on March 9, all Wisconsin schools were still in session and they returned the day after the Governor's Friday afternoon announcement closing schools and five days prior to the actual mandatory closing of Wisconsin schools.
"...The first case in Louisiana was actually reported on March 9, the day the group left....Due to the may changes that took place in an extremely short period of time, the decision was made to not have all district students return to school after spring break for the three days available prior to the governor's closing date of March 18."
