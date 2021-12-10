The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public that the 2022 spring wild turkey harvest applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021.
Hunters can purchase applications for permit drawings online through Go Wild, the DNR’s license portal, or at an authorized license agent.
Turkey harvest authorizations are issued through a preference-based drawing system. More information on the turkey preference drawing is available in the Turkey Frequently Asked Questions.
Applicants may choose up to two time period and zone combinations that they would like to hunt. As a third choice, applicants may choose one zone in which they will accept a harvest authorization for any period. This third choice can be the same zone as the first and/or second choice. The second and third choices are optional, but applicants are encouraged to submit additional choices to maximize their likelihood of drawing a harvest authorization.
Successful applicants are notified by mail after the drawing results are finalized. Applicants not selected will receive a preference point that will increase their chances of drawing a harvest authorization the following spring season. Hunters can check their application status online through Go Wild.
Any harvest authorizations not awarded in the drawing will be available for purchase as bonus harvest authorizations. Bonus harvest authorizations will cost $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents.
All turkey hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license and wild turkey stamp when they acquire their spring turkey harvest authorization. A 2022 spring turkey license is $15 for Wisconsin residents and $60 for non-residents. The 2022 wild turkey stamp is $5.25. Licenses will go on sale March 1, 2022.
The 2022 spring turkey season is as follows:
Youth Hunt – April 16 - 17
Period A – April 20 - 26
Period B – April 27 - May 3
Period C – May 4 - 10
Period D – May 11 - 17
Period E – May 18 - 24
Period F – May 25 - 31
Information on hunting in state parks is available on the DNR website. All harvested turkeys must be registered. For information on how to register your turkey, visit the DNR turkey hunting and management webpage.
2022 Youth Turkey Hunt
The annual Spring Turkey Youth Hunt, designed for hunters ages 15 and younger, is April 16-17, 2022. Interested youth hunt participants should apply for a spring turkey harvest authorization before the Dec. 10 deadline. A harvest authorization for any period can be used during the two-day youth hunt, but hunters are limited to the zone listed on their harvest authorization.
Youth hunters must either have a Hunter Education Certificate of Accomplishment or hunt under the Mentored Hunting Program. All hunters under 12 years of age must participate in the Mentored Hunting Program, even if they have completed a hunter safety education course. All other turkey hunting regulations apply to the youth hunt.
Spring Wild Turkey Hunt For People With Disabilities Applications
Hunters with disabilities may apply for a harvest authorization outside of the standard spring turkey drawing. Hunters can apply for the Spring Wild Turkey Hunt for People with Disabilities by submitting Forms 2300-271 and 2300-271A.
This hunt is only valid on private lands. Forms must be submitted by Dec. 10 to the DNR wildlife biologist for the county where the hunt will occur. Any applicant who applies for a turkey harvest authorization using Forms 2300-271 and 2300-271A may not apply for a harvest authorization through the general spring turkey drawing.
