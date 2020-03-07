The Spring Valley Stagehands’ 2020 theater season will open with veteran Ann Turner’s direction of How I Became a Pirate.
What child doesn't daydream of being a pirate? Of sailing the Seven Seas, having swash-buckling adventures with the mates and searching for buried treasure? Jeremy Jacobs’ day at the beach with his family is interrupted when a pirate ship sails into view, skull and crossbones flying. Soon Captain Braid Beard and his band of comical pirates land ashore looking for an expert digger to join their crew. They enlist young Jeremy Jacob as they look for the perfect spot to bury their treasure. Boarding the ship, the Captain and pirate crew share with him the ins and outs of a pirate’s life at sea. Jeremy is instructed on how to talk like a pirate and schooled in pirate manners and etiquette (or the lack thereof). In turn, Jeremy shares with them what a typical kid’s day is like and the wondrous game of soccer. The whole family will love this delightful and swashbuckling musical adventure and story of finding one’s own heart – a path that can’t be found on any treasure map!
This musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman, is based upon the children’s book written by Melinda Long and illustrated by David Shannon. The cast includes Ezra Suave (Jeremy Jacobs); Matt Summers (Braid Beard, the Pirate Captain - a man of girth with a “braided beard” on his chin); Jae Anderson (Max – with her stuffed parrot Petey on her shoulder); Dee Roesler (Seymour Braunschwagger –trusted first mate); Jade Dumond (Pierre – the ship’s cook, an expert in French cooking); Carter Turner (Goldy – so named because of his gold teeth); Lori Peterson (Swill – a philosophical intellectual who is blamed for everything that goes wrong); Rhonda Hoon (Scurvy Dog – second mate, with a tendency to bark); and Wade Gardner (Sharktooth – the most feared pirate in all the Seven Seas, who’s really just a sensitive guy).
Put March 19-21 and 25-28 at 7 p.m. and March 22 and 29 at 2 p.m. on your calendar now and make plans to join this hilarious troupe of bumbling, grumbling and not-too-scary pirates on a sea of adventure! All performances will be held at the Stagehands Theatre, S234 McKay Avenue in Spring Valley. Tickets are available at www.svstagehands.org/tickets
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.