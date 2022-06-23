Spring Valley Masons donate fire suppression tool to Baldwin police

Pictured are Masons members who presented the fire suppression tool to Baldwin Police. From left to right: Benjamin Cornell, Loren Zillman, Car Show Chairman, Earl Gunderson, Dale Brathol, Richard Scheller, Chad Svacina, Sgt. Jake McAbee of Baldwin Police, Jay Custer, Brian Chapin, Collins-Spring Valley Worshipful Master, Bob Hering and Dan Green.  

The Collins-Spring Valley Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin presented the Baldwin Police Department with a state-of-the-art GreenPort Portable Fire Suppression Tool on June 10th during the Lodges Annual Car Show on Main Street in Baldwin.

The devices are made available through the Acts of Kindness initiative of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Wisconsin. 

These small devices fit in the trunk of squad cars or other first responder vehicles and can dramatically reduce fire and water damage in enclosures like houses, garages, stores, or sheds. They are lightweight and easy to deploy: just “pull the pin and throw it in” and within 35 seconds, the fire is suppressed and the temperature inside the enclosure drops over 1000 degrees, making it a safer environment to extract trapped firefighters or citizens.

These devices will help save lives – and Collins-Spring Valley Masonic Lodge is proud to donate these to help make our community a safer place.

Car show

winners were: 

1st – Denise Meyer, Hudson, 1967 Chevy Malibu

2nd – Greg Hasely, Osceola, 1949 Chen Truck 

3rd – Mike Odden, Roberts, 1979 Ford LTD

4th – John Murtha, Baldwin, 1959 Mack R Model

5th – Dan Darwitz, Stacy, Minn., 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner

