Spring Valley Masons donate fire suppression tool to Baldwin police

The Collins-Spring Valley Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin presented the Baldwin Police Department with a state-of-the-art GreenPort Portable Fire Suppression Tool on June 10th during the Lodges Annual Car Show on Main Street in Baldwin.
The devices are made available through the Acts of Kindness initiative of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Wisconsin.
These small devices fit in the trunk of squad cars or other first responder vehicles and can dramatically reduce fire and water damage in enclosures like houses, garages, stores, or sheds. They are lightweight and easy to deploy: just “pull the pin and throw it in” and within 35 seconds, the fire is suppressed and the temperature inside the enclosure drops over 1000 degrees, making it a safer environment to extract trapped firefighters or citizens.
These devices will help save lives – and Collins-Spring Valley Masonic Lodge is proud to donate these to help make our community a safer place.
Car show
winners were:
1st – Denise Meyer, Hudson, 1967 Chevy Malibu
2nd – Greg Hasely, Osceola, 1949 Chen Truck
3rd – Mike Odden, Roberts, 1979 Ford LTD
4th – John Murtha, Baldwin, 1959 Mack R Model
5th – Dan Darwitz, Stacy, Minn., 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.