A Spring Valley man died Friday afternoon as the result of an accident on US Highway 63 and County Highway N in Eau Galle Township.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office reports Douglas A. Last, 82, was eastbound on CTH N, driving a 2020 Toyota RAV4, when he stopped at a stop sign, and pulled out in front of a 2013 Chevy Silverado 2500 pickup truck operated by Jenna M. Achterhof, 25, Wilson, according to witness statements and evidence at the scene.
Achtherhof, who was traveling northbound on Hwy. 63, had the right of way at the uncontrolled intersection. Both vehicles ended up off the roadway.
The accident occurred at 3:14 p.m. Last was transported by ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, where he was pronounced dead by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner. Achterhof was transported by private vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries.
Achterhof wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Last was.
Baldwin Police Department, United Fire and Baldwin EMS assisted the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. The incident remains under investigation.
This incident represents the seventh traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.